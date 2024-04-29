2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Wurth 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 410 2 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 395 -15 3 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 377 -33 4 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 361 -49 5 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 354 -56 6 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 348 -62 7 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 342 -68 8 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 323 -87 9 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 302 -108 10 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 302 -108 11 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 275 -135 12 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 274 -136 13 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 266 -144 14 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 265 -145 15 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 263 -147 16 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 261 -149 17 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 258 -152 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 240 -170 19 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 214 -196 20 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 187 -223 21 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 185 -225 22 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 181 -229 23 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 181 -229 24 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 174 -236 25 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 168 -242 26 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 167 -243 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 165 -245 28 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 163 -247 29 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 158 -252 30 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 155 -255 31 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 146 -264 32 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 128 -282 33 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 115 -295 34 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 100 -310 35 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 99 -311 36 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 26 -384 37 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -393 38 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 13 -397 39 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 -399 40 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -402

After finishing second place at the Dover Motor Speedway Kyle Larson retained his lead of the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson holds a 15-point lead over second place Martin Truex Jr.

After winning the 11th race of the season Denny Hamlin moved himself back up into the top five of the standings as he now sits fourth overall.

Two of the biggest Championship movers were Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson. Both of these drivers moved up six places in the standings this weekend after Busch finished fourth and Gragson finished sixth in the race. These two drivers now sit 11th and 21st in the standings.

After crashing out of the race Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell both plummeted down the standings as they dropped four places each. Wallace now sits in 15th overall with Bell in 17th.