2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Wurth 400
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Wurth 400 at the Dove Motor Speedway
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|410
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|395
|-15
|3
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|377
|-33
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|361
|-49
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|354
|-56
|6
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|348
|-62
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|342
|-68
|8
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|323
|-87
|9
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|302
|-108
|10
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|302
|-108
|11
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|275
|-135
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|274
|-136
|13
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|266
|-144
|14
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|265
|-145
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|263
|-147
|16
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|261
|-149
|17
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|258
|-152
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|240
|-170
|19
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|214
|-196
|20
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|187
|-223
|21
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|185
|-225
|22
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|181
|-229
|23
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|181
|-229
|24
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|174
|-236
|25
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|168
|-242
|26
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|167
|-243
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|165
|-245
|28
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|163
|-247
|29
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|158
|-252
|30
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|155
|-255
|31
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|146
|-264
|32
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|128
|-282
|33
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|115
|-295
|34
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|100
|-310
|35
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|-311
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|26
|-384
|37
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-393
|38
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|13
|-397
|39
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|-399
|40
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-402
After finishing second place at the Dover Motor Speedway Kyle Larson retained his lead of the NASCAR Cup Series. Larson holds a 15-point lead over second place Martin Truex Jr.
After winning the 11th race of the season Denny Hamlin moved himself back up into the top five of the standings as he now sits fourth overall.
Two of the biggest Championship movers were Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson. Both of these drivers moved up six places in the standings this weekend after Busch finished fourth and Gragson finished sixth in the race. These two drivers now sit 11th and 21st in the standings.
After crashing out of the race Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell both plummeted down the standings as they dropped four places each. Wallace now sits in 15th overall with Bell in 17th.