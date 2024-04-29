2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Wurth 400

2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Wurth 400 at the Dove Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet410 
2Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota395-15
3Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet377-33
4Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota361-49
5Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota354-56
6William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet348-62
7Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord342-68
8Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota323-87
9Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet302-108
10Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet302-108
11Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet275-135
12Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord274-136
13Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord266-144
14Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord265-145
15Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota263-147
16Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord261-149
17Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota258-152
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet240-170
19Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord214-196
20Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet187-223
21Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord185-225
22John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota181-229
23Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota181-229
24Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord174-236
25Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet168-242
26Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord167-243
27Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet165-245
28Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord163-247
29Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord158-252
30Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet155-255
31Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet146-264
32Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord128-282
33Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord115-295
34Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord100-310
35Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet99-311
36Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota26-384
37David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-393
38Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord13-397
39Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet11-399
40Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-402

After finishing second place at the Dover Motor Speedway Kyle Larson retained his lead of the NASCAR Cup Series.  Larson holds a 15-point lead over second place Martin Truex Jr.

After winning the 11th race of the season Denny Hamlin moved himself back up into the top five of the standings as he now sits fourth overall.

Two of the biggest Championship movers were Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson. Both of these drivers moved up six places in the standings this weekend after Busch finished fourth and Gragson finished sixth in the race. These two drivers now sit 11th and 21st in the standings.

After crashing out of the race Bubba Wallace and Christopher Bell both plummeted down the standings as they dropped four places each. Wallace now sits in 15th overall with Bell in 17th.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
21 mins ago
2024 MotoGP Test Jerez, Spain - Results
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
IndyCar
News
27 mins ago
‘There's a lady attacking me!’ - IndyCar drivers react to 'Georgina's' track invasion
Georgina
Georgina
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Francesco Bagnaia explains strategy that led to victory over Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
Feature
1 hour ago
Why undervalued Valtteri Bottas deserves to be on the 2025 F1 grid
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
NASCAR
Results
1 hour ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Wurth 400
Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch

Latest News

IndyCar
Results
1 hour ago
2024 IndyCar standings after the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
Colton Herta
Colton Herta
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Marc Marquez feeling a lot of ‘support from Ducati’ as momentum builds
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marc Marquez , MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
NASCAR
News
2 hours ago
"We're running better than ever" - Hamlin ecstatic after Dover win
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin
F1
News
2 hours ago
Ferrari ready to give Adrian Newey £100 million “super consultant” role for 2026
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Two. -
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…