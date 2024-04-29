"We're running better than ever" - Hamlin ecstatic after Dover win

Denny Hamlin claimed his third win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series last night at Dover Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin claimed his third win of the season last night in an all-out duel against Kyle Larson at Dover Motor Speedway. The #11 held off the #5 car in the closing stages of the race to stamp his authority back onto the NASCAR Cup Series.

After the race, Hamlin spoke highly of his rival Larson and about the battle the two had towards the end of the 400-lap race:

“I think Kyle did a much better job than I did executing his green flag pit stop, I was a little bit hesitant, and he gained a tonne of time on that. We had a little hiccup on the pit stop, but only one in ten stops does that happen, those guys are doing a fabulous job for me and get me out front most times.

“It was a battle there at the end. Larson controlled the restart, I got him, but then the caution came out and I was able to control it and take the lead from there.”

With only two races to go until the NASCAR All-Star weekend, Hamlin spoke on his expectations going into the next two rounds at Kansas and Darlington:

“Before the weekend Chris Gabehart told me I needed to win in one of the next three races to feel good about where we are heading into the all-star weekend. I told him I would get it done.”

Finally, Hamlin also believes that this current #11 team has the potential to be Championship contenders in the playoffs later in the year:

“Certainly. We are running as good or better than we ever have, maybe we have had more wins at this point of the season before I am not sure about that. But I feel like we have led at least once in every race, and it has been legit not because of pit stops or anything we are up front every single week and it is the team that allows me to do that”.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
2h ago
2024 MotoGP Test Jerez, Spain - Results
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Fabio Di Giannantonio, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marco Bezzecchi mentions Valentino Rossi assistance at Jerez
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
4h ago
McLaren rule out Austria-like improvement with “noticeable” Miami F1 upgrades
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai,
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
4h ago
MotoGP Jerez test: as it happened
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
F1
News
5h ago
Jos Verstappen delivers “look further to 2026” warning over Max’s F1 future
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and his father Jos Verstappen (NLD) celebrate winning the Constructors' World
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing and his father Jos…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Pedro Acosta: “Everything was too nice” before warm-up crash, start ‘a disaster’
Pedro
Pedro
F1
News
6h ago
Abu Dhabi 2021 argument put forward as Red Bull told to retain Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP
Sergio Perez ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP
IndyCar
News
6h ago
‘There's a lady attacking me!’ - IndyCar drivers react to 'Georgina's' track invasion
Georgina
Georgina
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Francesco Bagnaia explains strategy that led to victory over Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April