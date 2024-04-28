Denny dominates at Dover Motor Speedway

Last week Team 23XI took victory in Talladega in front of team owner Michael Jordan. However, this week it was the turn of Joe Gibbs Racing Team and Denny Hamlin to take victory in the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.

This is Hamlin’s 3rd win of the season in the 11th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series.

After The 400 laps race around the Dover Motor Speedway, it was Hamlin who took victory. Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr finished in the top three in second and third overall.

In the top five was Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott in fourth and fifth place. Then rounding out the top ten were Noah Gragson, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Daniel Hemric and Ty Gibbs.

Kyle Busch started from pole position and got off to a great start in Dover and began to gap the field early on with good track condition.

At the end of the first stage, many cars made their way into the pit to start the second stage on new tyres to have a faster pace than others who had pitted just before the end of the first stage.

Despite starting from pole Kyle Busch dropped back into the pack due to difficulties he was having with his car.

As the third and final stage began it was Denny Hamlin who got an amazing jump on the restart and stole the lead off Larson.

Disaster struck on Lap 329 as Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and William Byron came together and crashed out of the race.

In the last 10 laps, Hamlin and Larson went head-to-head for the lead but Hamlin had a little more than Larson and left him behind.

Stage One was won by Martin Truex Jr after 120 as he gained an extra ten Championship points after winning the first run of the race. The opening stage of the race ended under caution after people had to pit due to an immense amount of tyre wear.

After 130 further laps Stage Two came to an end with Kyle Larson crossing the line first and gaining himself an extra ten points. This came after Larson led 33 laps in the opening two stages.