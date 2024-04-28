2024 NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: Full results
Denny Hamlin dominates in Dover and takes his third win of the season
Wurth 400, Dover International Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Gap
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-0.256
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-4.209
|4
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-9.646
|5
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-9.83
|6
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-10.67
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-10.827
|8
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-11.79
|9
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-12.098
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-13.594
|11
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-14.944
|12
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-14.947
|13
|A.J. Allmendinger
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|-16.285
|14
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-18.882
|15
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-21.076
|16
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|-21.63
|17
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-21.793
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|-1 Lap
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-1 Lap
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-2 Laps
|21
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-2 Laps
|22
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-3 Laps
|23
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-3 Laps
|24
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-3 Laps
|25
|Corey Heim
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-3 Laps
|26
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|-3 Laps
|27
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|-4 Laps
|28
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|-5 Laps
|29
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|-6 Laps
|30
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|-17 Laps
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-21 Laps
|DNF
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|-71 Laps
|DNF
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|-71 Laps
|DNF
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|-72 Laps
|DNF
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|-80 Laps
|DNF
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|-115 Laps
|DNF
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|-334 Laps
This weekend Denny Hamlin took victory at Dover Motor Speedway at Wurth 400. This was Hamlin’s 3rd win of the season in his #5 Joe Gibbs Toyota.
Just behind the winner were Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr in second and third places. Then it was Kyle Busch and Chase Elliot in fourth and fifth. With Noah Gragson, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Daniel Hemric and Ty Gibbs rounding out the top ten in Dover.
Kyle Busch started on the pole this weekend and grabbed an early lead while the track was still in good condition.
Stage One was won by Martin Truex Jr after he led the way after the 120th lap, this stage win gave Truex Jr an extra ten Championship points.
After 250 laps Kyle Larson took victory in the second stage of the race and gained an extra ten points.