2024 NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: Full results

Wurth 400, Dover International Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Gap 1 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.256 3 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -4.209 4 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -9.646 5 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -9.83 6 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -10.67 7 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford -10.827 8 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -11.79 9 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -12.098 10 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -13.594 11 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota -14.944 12 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -14.947 13 A.J. Allmendinger USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -16.285 14 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -18.882 15 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford -21.076 16 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford -21.63 17 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford -21.793 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -1 Lap 19 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -1 Lap 20 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -2 Laps 21 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -2 Laps 22 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -3 Laps 23 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -3 Laps 24 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -3 Laps 25 Corey Heim USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -3 Laps 26 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford -3 Laps 27 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -4 Laps 28 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota -5 Laps 29 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford -6 Laps 30 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford -17 Laps 31 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -21 Laps DNF William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -71 Laps DNF Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota -71 Laps DNF Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -72 Laps DNF Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet -80 Laps DNF Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford -115 Laps DNF Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford -334 Laps

This weekend Denny Hamlin took victory at Dover Motor Speedway at Wurth 400. This was Hamlin’s 3rd win of the season in his #5 Joe Gibbs Toyota.

Just behind the winner were Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr in second and third places. Then it was Kyle Busch and Chase Elliot in fourth and fifth. With Noah Gragson, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Daniel Hemric and Ty Gibbs rounding out the top ten in Dover.

Kyle Busch started on the pole this weekend and grabbed an early lead while the track was still in good condition.

Stage One was won by Martin Truex Jr after he led the way after the 120th lap, this stage win gave Truex Jr an extra ten Championship points.

After 250 laps Kyle Larson took victory in the second stage of the race and gained an extra ten points.