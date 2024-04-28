2024 NASCAR Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway: Full results

Denny Hamlin dominates in Dover and takes his third win of the season

Wurth 400, Dover International Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerGap
1Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota 
2Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-0.256
3Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-4.209
4Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-9.646
5Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-9.83
6Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-10.67
7Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord-10.827
8Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-11.79
9Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-12.098
10Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-13.594
11Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota-14.944
12Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet-14.947
13A.J. AllmendingerUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet-16.285
14Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-18.882
15Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord-21.076
16Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord-21.63
17Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord-21.793
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet-1 Lap
19Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-1 Lap
20John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-2 Laps
21Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-2 Laps
22Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-3 Laps
23Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord-3 Laps
24Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet-3 Laps
25Corey HeimUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-3 Laps
26Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord-3 Laps
27Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet-4 Laps
28Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota-5 Laps
29Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord-6 Laps
30Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord-17 Laps
31Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-21 Laps
DNFWilliam ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet-71 Laps
DNFBubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota-71 Laps
DNFChristopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota-72 Laps
DNFRicky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet-80 Laps
DNFMichael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord-115 Laps
DNFRyan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord-334 Laps

This weekend Denny Hamlin took victory at Dover Motor Speedway at Wurth 400. This was Hamlin’s 3rd win of the season in his #5 Joe Gibbs Toyota.

Just behind the winner were Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr in second and third places. Then it was Kyle Busch and Chase Elliot in fourth and fifth. With Noah Gragson, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Daniel Hemric and Ty Gibbs rounding out the top ten in Dover.

Kyle Busch started on the pole this weekend and grabbed an early lead while the track was still in good condition.

Stage One was won by Martin Truex Jr after he led the way after the 120th lap, this stage win gave Truex Jr an extra ten Championship points.

After 250 laps Kyle Larson took victory in the second stage of the race and gained an extra ten points.

