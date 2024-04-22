"Yeah, we did it!” - Michael Jordan left ecstatic after 23XI race win in Talladega

The co-owner of Team 23XI Racing, Michael Jordan, finally got to celebrate a race win with his team at the track this weekend.

The six-time NBA Champion has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and co-owns the race team with Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Denny Hamlin. Although Hamlin did not have success this weekend on the track as he crashed out of the race his team did as Tyler Reddick bought home a race win.

After the race, Jordan spoke to Fox Sports about seeing his iconic Jordan logo on a race-winning NASCAR:

“Denny (Hamlin) keeps saying I was bad luck when I come to the track, and today we proved him wrong. Actually, he did a good job by wrecking so we could get up front. That was actually pretty good.

“But I think Tyler did a good job. Unfortunately, Bubba couldn’t finish. But the whole team did a good job. And look, I’m very happy to be here to see it. Everybody tells me when we win, we can have a good celebration. But this is the first time I’ve been here. And to my wife and my kids and everybody: Yeah, we did it!”

Jordan did not stop there as he went on to compare the feeling of watching his car win a race to his career in the NBA:

“This, to me, is like an NBA playoff game,” Jordan said. “I am so ecstatic, obviously for the fans who support the sport itself. And we’ve been working hard, trying to get ourselves up to compete against all the top guys in this sport. But we’ve done a heck of a job just to be where we are. And for us to win a big race like this, I mean, it means so much to me and for the effort that the team has done.”