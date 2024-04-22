2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the GEICO 500

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 359 2 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 344 -15 3 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 337 -22 4 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 335 -24 5 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 316 -43 6 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 308 -51 7 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 302 -57 8 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 296 -63 9 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 277 -82 10 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 261 -98 11 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 257 -102 12 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 256 -103 13 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 255 -104 14 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 254 -105 15 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 245 -114 16 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 245 -114 17 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 233 -126 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 221 -138 19 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 192 -167 20 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 181 -178 21 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 172 -187 22 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 164 -195 23 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 162 -197 24 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 161 -198 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 160 -199 26 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 157 -202 27 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 154 -205 28 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 151 -208 29 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 140 -219 30 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 139 -220 31 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 136 -223 32 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 117 -242 33 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 101 -258 34 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 92 -267 35 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 86 -273 36 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -342 37 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 17 -342 38 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 13 -346 39 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 -348 40 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -351

Ten rounds into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Kyle Larson keeps hold of his Championship lead. The gap behind him may have decreased but after a wild race in Talladega, the 31-year-old is still on top.

Martin Truex Jr has held down his second position in the Championship as well after he finished in 11th place yesterday.

Chase Elliott put himself inside the top three in the standings after finishing 15th place yesterday. Just behind Elliott is his Hendrick Motorsport team-mate William Byron in fourth place.

Thanks to his race win in Talladega Tyler Reddick has found his way into the top five. The 23XI Toyota driver has moved up from eighth overall to fifth place.

Denny Hamlin had a disastrous race yesterday after getting wrecked by his fellow Toyota drivers. This has put the #11 car down in sixth in the Championship, behind the car that he owns, and down three places from where he was before the weekend.

One of the big movers was Alex Bowman who moved up four places in the standings as he entered the top ten in the Championship.