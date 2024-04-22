2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the GEICO 500

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway)
 
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet359 
2Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota344-15
3Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet337-22
4William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet335-24
5Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota316-43
6Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota308-51
7Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord302-57
8Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota296-63
9Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet277-82
10Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet261-98
11Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota257-102
12Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord256-103
13Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota255-104
14Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord254-105
15Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord245-114
16Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord245-114
17Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet233-126
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet221-138
19Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord192-167
20Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota181-178
21Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet172-187
22John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota164-195
23Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord162-197
24Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord161-198
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet160-199
26Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord157-202
27Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord154-205
28Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord151-208
29Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet140-219
30Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet139-220
31Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet136-223
32Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord117-242
33Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord101-258
34Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord92-267
35Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet86-273
36David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-342
37Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota17-342
38Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord13-346
39Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet11-348
40Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-351

Ten rounds into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Kyle Larson keeps hold of his Championship lead. The gap behind him may have decreased but after a wild race in Talladega, the 31-year-old is still on top.

Martin Truex Jr has held down his second position in the Championship as well after he finished in 11th place yesterday.

Chase Elliott put himself inside the top three in the standings after finishing 15th place yesterday. Just behind Elliott is his Hendrick Motorsport team-mate William Byron in fourth place.

Thanks to his race win in Talladega Tyler Reddick has found his way into the top five. The 23XI Toyota driver has moved up from eighth overall to fifth place.

Denny Hamlin had a disastrous race yesterday after getting wrecked by his fellow Toyota drivers. This has put the #11 car down in sixth in the Championship, behind the car that he owns, and down three places from where he was before the weekend.

One of the big movers was Alex Bowman who moved up four places in the standings as he entered the top ten in the Championship.

