2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the GEICO 500

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|359
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|344
|-15
|3
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|337
|-22
|4
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|335
|-24
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|316
|-43
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|308
|-51
|7
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|302
|-57
|8
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|296
|-63
|9
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|277
|-82
|10
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|261
|-98
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|257
|-102
|12
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|256
|-103
|13
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|255
|-104
|14
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|254
|-105
|15
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|245
|-114
|16
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|245
|-114
|17
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|233
|-126
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|221
|-138
|19
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|192
|-167
|20
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|181
|-178
|21
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|172
|-187
|22
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|164
|-195
|23
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|162
|-197
|24
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|161
|-198
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|160
|-199
|26
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|157
|-202
|27
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|154
|-205
|28
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|151
|-208
|29
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|140
|-219
|30
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|139
|-220
|31
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|136
|-223
|32
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|117
|-242
|33
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|101
|-258
|34
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|92
|-267
|35
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|86
|-273
|36
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-342
|37
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|17
|-342
|38
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|13
|-346
|39
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|-348
|40
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-351
Ten rounds into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Kyle Larson keeps hold of his Championship lead. The gap behind him may have decreased but after a wild race in Talladega, the 31-year-old is still on top.
Martin Truex Jr has held down his second position in the Championship as well after he finished in 11th place yesterday.
Chase Elliott put himself inside the top three in the standings after finishing 15th place yesterday. Just behind Elliott is his Hendrick Motorsport team-mate William Byron in fourth place.
Thanks to his race win in Talladega Tyler Reddick has found his way into the top five. The 23XI Toyota driver has moved up from eighth overall to fifth place.
Denny Hamlin had a disastrous race yesterday after getting wrecked by his fellow Toyota drivers. This has put the #11 car down in sixth in the Championship, behind the car that he owns, and down three places from where he was before the weekend.
One of the big movers was Alex Bowman who moved up four places in the standings as he entered the top ten in the Championship.