Lewis Hamilton’s true desire to overcome his Ferrari misfortunes might have been revealed by his body language in Hungary.

A former F1 driver has an intriguing verdict of Hamilton’s downtrodden interviews at the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he called himself ‘useless’ then refused to backtrack.

Hamilton’s struggles at Ferrari have become even more scrutinised in the wake of his self-criticism at the most recent race, where he qualified poorly then finished P12.

Vitantonio Liuzzi, drove in F1 in two stints from 2005 to 2009 and now works at the FIA, has a viewpoint as an Italian driver hearing what the locals think of Ferrari’s failing superstar.

Liuzzi spotted a sign amid Lewis Hamilton’s misery that proves he can rebound.

"He has nothing to prove, that's for sure,” Liuzzi told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“But hunger is always there, otherwise we wouldn't be so upset when things go wrong, as happened in Hungary.

“He is still very hungry, but age does not help."

Ferrari F1 car 'designed in Charles Leclerc' favour

Leclerc, Hamilton

He also noted that the converging of the entire F1 grid - behind the McLarens - has sometimes made Hamilton’s deficit to teammate Charles Leclerc look worse.

"The fact that the gaps are so small does not help Lewis,” Liuzzi said.

“In fact, even a small gap to Leclerc can translate into many different positions, especially in qualifying.

“Over the years, the single-seater has certainly been designed in Leclerc's style and this gives him an advantage.

“Over time Lewis will adapt, the only doubt is related to the age issue.”

Hamilton is aged 40, the second oldest in F1 behind Fernando Alonso, but has previously denied it is a problem.

However, Sky Sports’ Anthony Davidson claimed that even the mighty Hamilton could not defeat Father Time.

"I think he can still give a lot to any team because of his experience,” Liuzzi said.

“However, getting to win races or titles will not be easy. Over the years you lose a bit of performance. It has happened to everyone.

“Age is not only a physical issue, but also a mental and reflex issue. It's something that will also affect Lewis."

Hamilton swapping the culture of a team in the UK to a team in Italy might also be an issue.

"It is never easy to change a team after such a long time; it means changing mentality, structure, points of view, the whole working method,” Liuzzi said.

“Even more so if you switch from an English team to an Italian one as Lewis did.

“I expected him to have difficulties. I think it's okay: it takes time.

“Rome was not built in a day and this is also true for him. He has to adapt to Ferrari, also from a technical point of view."