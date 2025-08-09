Honda hunt down Aprilia and KTM as MotoGP's development battle gets serious

Honda MotoGP riders eagerly await upgrades as Aprilia and KTM climb the 2025 constructors’ table.

Marini, Zarco, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Marini, Zarco, 2025 Czech MotoGP

After scoring double-digit constructors’ points at six of the first seven MotoGP rounds this season, Honda has hit a rough patch, managing the same feat just once in the past five events.

The drop-off has seen HRC slide from second in the 2025 constructors’ standings to fourth, behind Aprilia and KTM. Only Yamaha, 14 points further back, sits lower.

Nonetheless, Honda’s current total of 147 points - led by Johann Zarco’s Le Mans win and Silverstone podium - is a huge improvement over last year’s tally of just 75 points across 20 rounds.

But as the RC213V riders left for the summer break, the impression was that new parts are needed to keep in touch.

“It's a tough period, but I think that when some updates arrive, we can make a very good step forward,” said Luca Marini, who was the top Honda at Brno in 12th place.

“At the moment, Aprilia and KTM made a step, and this is good for the championship.

“I think we’ll arrive to their level soon, but we need to wait for some updates to the bike that we know are coming.”

Johann Zarco 'at the limit' without Honda upgrades

Zarco, who struggled in Brno due to a risky soft tyre choice, feels there is little more to be extracted from the current package.

“At the moment, with the bike we have, we are really at the limit,” explained the Frenchman, who went on to win Sunday’s Suzuka 8 Hours for Honda.

“At Mugello and Assen, we tried very different setups. It didn’t work. We came back to our old setup, and I returned to the top ten.”

While Zarco has proven adept at dealing with the RCV’s vibration, reducing the chatter and improving engine performance remain high on Honda’s to-do list.

Honda updates coming to Austria?

More versions of a carbon fibre swingarm are currently in production, while Honda’s concession ranking means revised engines can be introduced when ready.

However, Marini hinted that aerodynamics could be the first visible post-summer break change.

“Something in Austria, yes, will arrive,” Marini said of the upgrade timeline.

“It’s a step - maybe not enough - but it’s something they already tried in the Brno test. You will see it…”

Last in the MotoGP constructors’ standings for the past three years, Honda remains very much in contention for runner-up behind Ducati in 2025.

Honda sits 28 points behind KTM and 40 behind Aprilia with ten rounds to go.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar Results
IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland Practice Two Results
54m ago
Colton Herta at the Grand Prix of Portland
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Race Results (1)
59m ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton tell-tale sign spotted that has knock-on effect to Ferrari F1 woe
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP overachiever so far? Eye-opening names rival Alex Marquez
1h ago
Alex Marquez
IndyCar News
Christian Lundgaard and Santino Ferrucci handed penalties ahead of IndyCar Portland race
1h ago
Christian Lundgaard will take a six place grid penalty for an unapproved engine change.

More News

F1 News
One F1 driver braced for “painful” second half of F1 2025 season
3h ago
Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
Honda hunt down Aprilia and KTM as MotoGP's development battle gets serious
3h ago
Marini, Zarco, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Here's how Alex Palou can claim his fourth IndyCar title at Portland
4h ago
Here's how Palou can win his fourth title in Portland.
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Thruxton - Qualifying Results
4h ago
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Thruxton
F1 News
Fernando Alonso told an under-the-radar tweak will provide big Aston Martin gains
5h ago
Fernando Alonso