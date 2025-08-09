Jorge Martin explains "what my father taught me" about decision-making for money

Jorge Martín has made it clear that money was not the deciding factor in his decision to remain with Aprilia for the 2026 MotoGP season.

After several months of contractual fallout, Martín confirmed during his return at the Czech GP in Brno that he will continue with Aprilia for 2026.

The reigning MotoGP World Champion has had a challenging 2025 season so far, missing the entire pre-season testing and only appearing at two Grands Prix—Qatar and Czech Republic—due to a series of injuries.

Off the track, tensions escalated between Martín and Aprilia. The Spaniard, alongside his manager Albert Valera, had attempted to activate a contractual exit clause, with Valera claiming Martín would be a free agent in 2026. Aprilia, however, stood firm and even considered legal action to enforce the agreement.

At Brno, Martín decided to end the standoff and commit his future to Aprilia.

Money not at forefront of Jorge Martin mind-set

In an interview with Spanish broadcaster DAZN, Jorge Martín explained that while financial considerations were present, they weren’t what motivated him.

“No, the financial aspect will obviously always be there, it's always important, but it's not something that moves me.

"I've always tried to find the best sporting option; it's something my father taught me since I was little. When you get results, the financial aspect will follow.”

Martín also pointed to the impressive form of his teammate, Marco Bezzecchi, as a major factor in his decision.

Bezzecchi has delivered strong performances in recent months, including a victory at Silverstone and podium finishes in Assen, Sachsenring, and Brno.

“It wasn't what motivated me. What motivated me was what I believed was best for my future, and now I believe it's being here at Aprilia,” he said.

“Right now, seeing the work they've done and how the bike is performing, I'd be foolish not to strongly consider staying. In the end, that's what I’ve done—I’ve committed fully to fight again.”

Martín finished the Brno Grand Prix in seventh place, ending the first half of his 2025 campaign with just 9 points, but with renewed motivation for the second half of the season.