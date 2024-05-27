2024 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Full results

Coca Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway - Race Results Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer 1 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 3 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 4 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 9 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 11 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 13 Justin Allgaier USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 15 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 17 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 18 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 19 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 20 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 21 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 23 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 24 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 26 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 27 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 28 Shane van Gisbergen NZL Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 30 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 32 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 33 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 35 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36 Ty Dillon USA Team AmeriVet Chevrolet 37 BJ McLeod USA MBM Motorsports Ford 38 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 39 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 40 JJ Yeley USA NY Racing Team Chevrolet

Last nights Coca-Cola 600 came to an early end after the weather stopped the 400-lap race before the end of the third stage of the evening.

What started as just a rainstorm quickly got worse as lightning was detected in the area and NASCAR had to red-flag the race. There were beliefs that the race could restart. However, the heavy rain and humidity made it impossible for NASCAR to dry the track in time for a restart.

As a result of this the race was declared a result and Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Christopher Bell, was awarded with his second race win of the season.

Brad Keselowski was awarded with second place as he finished just ahead of Hendrick Motorsport driver, William Byron.

Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five in their Toyota cars as they finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Ty Gibbs started the race on pole but ended up in sixth place at the time of the red flag. Chase Elliott finished in seventh place, just ahead of Trackhouse Racing driver, Ross Chastain.

Alex Bowman and Josh Berry rounded out the top ten as they finished in ninth and tenth places.