2024 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Full results
Christopher Bell claims victory in the red flagged Coca-Cola 600.
Coca Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway - Race Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|3
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|13
|Justin Allgaier
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|15
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|17
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|18
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|20
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|21
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|23
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|24
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|26
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|27
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|28
|Shane van Gisbergen
|NZL
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|29
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|30
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|32
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|33
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|35
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36
|Ty Dillon
|USA
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
|37
|BJ McLeod
|USA
|MBM Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|39
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|40
|JJ Yeley
|USA
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
Last nights Coca-Cola 600 came to an early end after the weather stopped the 400-lap race before the end of the third stage of the evening.
What started as just a rainstorm quickly got worse as lightning was detected in the area and NASCAR had to red-flag the race. There were beliefs that the race could restart. However, the heavy rain and humidity made it impossible for NASCAR to dry the track in time for a restart.
As a result of this the race was declared a result and Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Christopher Bell, was awarded with his second race win of the season.
Brad Keselowski was awarded with second place as he finished just ahead of Hendrick Motorsport driver, William Byron.
Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five in their Toyota cars as they finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.
Ty Gibbs started the race on pole but ended up in sixth place at the time of the red flag. Chase Elliott finished in seventh place, just ahead of Trackhouse Racing driver, Ross Chastain.
Alex Bowman and Josh Berry rounded out the top ten as they finished in ninth and tenth places.