2024 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Full results

Christopher Bell claims victory in the red flagged Coca-Cola 600.

Coca Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway - Race Results
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturer
1Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
2Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord
3William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
4Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota
5Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
6Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
7Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
8Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet
9Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
10Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
11Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota
12Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
13Justin AllgaierUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
14Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord
15Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
16Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
17Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord
18Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet
19Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
20Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord
21Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
22Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord
23Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord
24Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
25Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
26Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
27Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet
28Shane van GisbergenNZLKaulig RacingChevrolet
29Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
30John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota
31Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet
32Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord
33Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
34Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord
35Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet
36Ty DillonUSATeam AmeriVetChevrolet
37BJ McLeodUSAMBM MotorsportsFord
38Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord
39Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord
40JJ YeleyUSANY Racing TeamChevrolet

Last nights Coca-Cola 600 came to an early end after the weather stopped the 400-lap race before the end of the third stage of the evening.

What started as just a rainstorm quickly got worse as lightning was detected in the area and NASCAR had to red-flag the race. There were beliefs that the race could restart. However, the heavy rain and humidity made it impossible for NASCAR to dry the track in time for a restart.

As a result of this the race was declared a result and Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Christopher Bell, was awarded with his second race win of the season.

Brad Keselowski was awarded with second place as he finished just ahead of Hendrick Motorsport driver, William Byron.

Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five in their Toyota cars as they finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Ty Gibbs started the race on pole but ended up in sixth place at the time of the red flag. Chase Elliott finished in seventh place, just ahead of Trackhouse Racing driver, Ross Chastain.

Alex Bowman and Josh Berry rounded out the top ten as they finished in ninth and tenth places.

