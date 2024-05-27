2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Coca-Cola 600

2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway)
PosDriverNatTeamManufacturerPointsGap
1Denny HamlinUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota492 
2Martin Truex Jr.USAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota487-5
3Kyle LarsonUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet486-6
4Chase ElliottUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet475-17
5William ByronUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet461-31
6Tyler ReddickUSA23XI RacingToyota437-55
7Ty GibbsUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota435-57
8Alex BowmanUSAHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet408-84
9Brad KeselowskiUSARFK RacingFord397-95
10Ross ChastainUSATrackhouse RacingChevrolet392-100
11Christopher BellUSAJoe Gibbs RacingToyota387-105
12Ryan BlaneyUSATeam PenskeFord376-116
13Bubba WallaceUSA23XI RacingToyota355-137
14Kyle BuschUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet346-146
15Chris BuescherUSARFK RacingFord345-147
16Chase BriscoeUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord334-158
17Joey LoganoUSATeam PenskeFord315-177
18Daniel SuarezMEXTrackhouse RacingChevrolet276-216
19Josh BerryUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord263-229
20Austin CindricUSATeam PenskeFord249-243
21Noah GragsonUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord240-252
22Todd GillilandUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord237-255
23Michael McDowellUSAFront Row MotorsportsFord234-258
24Carson HocevarUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet227-265
25John Hunter NemechekUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota218-274
26Erik JonesUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota217-275
27Ricky Stenhouse Jr.USAJTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet206-286
28Ryan PreeceUSAStewart-Haas RacingFord203-289
29Daniel HemricUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet198-294
30Corey LaJorieUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet189-303
31Austin DillonUSARichard Childress RacingChevrolet177-315
32Justin HaleyUSARick Ware RacingFord177-315
33Harrison BurtonUSAWood Brothers RacingFord149-343
34Kaz GralaUSARick Ware RacingFord122-370
35Zane SmithUSASpire MotorsportsChevrolet113-379
36Jimmie JohnsonUSALegacy Motor ClubToyota35-457
37Derek KrausUSAKaulig RacingChevrolet25-467
38David RaganUSARFK RacingFord17-475
39Cody WareUSARick Ware RacingFord13-479
40Kamui KobayashiJPN23 XI RacingToyota8-484

After the red-flagged Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway the NASCAR Cup Series has a new Championship leader.

With Kyle Larson opting to participate in the Indianapolis 500 he then did not get to race at all in the Coca-Cola 600 due to the weather delay and the eventual cancellation. This then allowed Denny Hamlin to get the jump on his rival and claim the Championship lead.

Hamlin was not the only person able to do so as Martin Truex Jr also jumped Larson as he now sits in second, with Larson in third.

Chase Elliott is only 17 points from the top of the standings as he sits in fourth, with his team-mate William Byron just behind in fifth place.

Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs are just outside the top five as they sit in sixth and seventh places respectively.

Rounding out the top ten is Alex Bowman in eighth, Brad Keselowski in ninth and Ross Chastain in tenth place.

Read More

Latest News

IndyCar
Results
8m ago
2024 IndyCar standings after the Indianapolis 500
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
F1
News
15m ago
Alpine benching Esteban Ocon for Canadian GP under “serious consideration”
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8…
NASCAR
Results
34m ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Coca-Cola 600
Ty Gibbs
Ty Gibbs
NASCAR
Results
51m ago
2024 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Full results
Christopher Bell
Christopher Bell
F1
News
1h ago
Jos Verstappen takes swipe at Red Bull after Monaco: ‘They should focus more on racing…’
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Jos…

Latest News

F1
Feature
1h ago
Monaco GP driver ratings: One underrated midfield F1 star impresses
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta reveals “problem with the front of the bike”, podium “in the bin”
Pedro Acosta Catalunya
Pedro Acosta Catalunya
F1
News
2h ago
Near-miss for Monaco Grand Prix photographers after three-car F1 incident
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by marshals after the race stopping start crash.
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by…
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin on sharing data: “We are always the front three, but it’s difficult to win”
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP
Jorge Martin Catalunya MotoGP