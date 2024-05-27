2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Coca-Cola 600
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|Gap
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|492
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|487
|-5
|3
|Kyle Larson
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|486
|-6
|4
|Chase Elliott
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|475
|-17
|5
|William Byron
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|461
|-31
|6
|Tyler Reddick
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|437
|-55
|7
|Ty Gibbs
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|435
|-57
|8
|Alex Bowman
|USA
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|408
|-84
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|397
|-95
|10
|Ross Chastain
|USA
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|392
|-100
|11
|Christopher Bell
|USA
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|387
|-105
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|376
|-116
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|USA
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|355
|-137
|14
|Kyle Busch
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|346
|-146
|15
|Chris Buescher
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|345
|-147
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|334
|-158
|17
|Joey Logano
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|315
|-177
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|MEX
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|276
|-216
|19
|Josh Berry
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|263
|-229
|20
|Austin Cindric
|USA
|Team Penske
|Ford
|249
|-243
|21
|Noah Gragson
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|240
|-252
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|237
|-255
|23
|Michael McDowell
|USA
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|234
|-258
|24
|Carson Hocevar
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|227
|-265
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|218
|-274
|26
|Erik Jones
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|217
|-275
|27
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|USA
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|206
|-286
|28
|Ryan Preece
|USA
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|203
|-289
|29
|Daniel Hemric
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|198
|-294
|30
|Corey LaJorie
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|189
|-303
|31
|Austin Dillon
|USA
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|177
|-315
|32
|Justin Haley
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|177
|-315
|33
|Harrison Burton
|USA
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|149
|-343
|34
|Kaz Grala
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|122
|-370
|35
|Zane Smith
|USA
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|113
|-379
|36
|Jimmie Johnson
|USA
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|35
|-457
|37
|Derek Kraus
|USA
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|25
|-467
|38
|David Ragan
|USA
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|17
|-475
|39
|Cody Ware
|USA
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|13
|-479
|40
|Kamui Kobayashi
|JPN
|23 XI Racing
|Toyota
|8
|-484
After the red-flagged Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway the NASCAR Cup Series has a new Championship leader.
With Kyle Larson opting to participate in the Indianapolis 500 he then did not get to race at all in the Coca-Cola 600 due to the weather delay and the eventual cancellation. This then allowed Denny Hamlin to get the jump on his rival and claim the Championship lead.
Hamlin was not the only person able to do so as Martin Truex Jr also jumped Larson as he now sits in second, with Larson in third.
Chase Elliott is only 17 points from the top of the standings as he sits in fourth, with his team-mate William Byron just behind in fifth place.
Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs are just outside the top five as they sit in sixth and seventh places respectively.
Rounding out the top ten is Alex Bowman in eighth, Brad Keselowski in ninth and Ross Chastain in tenth place.