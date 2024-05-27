2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Coca-Cola 600

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Standings (After Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway) Pos Driver Nat Team Manufacturer Points Gap 1 Denny Hamlin USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 492 2 Martin Truex Jr. USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 487 -5 3 Kyle Larson USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 486 -6 4 Chase Elliott USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 475 -17 5 William Byron USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 461 -31 6 Tyler Reddick USA 23XI Racing Toyota 437 -55 7 Ty Gibbs USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 435 -57 8 Alex Bowman USA Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 408 -84 9 Brad Keselowski USA RFK Racing Ford 397 -95 10 Ross Chastain USA Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 392 -100 11 Christopher Bell USA Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 387 -105 12 Ryan Blaney USA Team Penske Ford 376 -116 13 Bubba Wallace USA 23XI Racing Toyota 355 -137 14 Kyle Busch USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 346 -146 15 Chris Buescher USA RFK Racing Ford 345 -147 16 Chase Briscoe USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 334 -158 17 Joey Logano USA Team Penske Ford 315 -177 18 Daniel Suarez MEX Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 276 -216 19 Josh Berry USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 263 -229 20 Austin Cindric USA Team Penske Ford 249 -243 21 Noah Gragson USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 240 -252 22 Todd Gilliland USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 237 -255 23 Michael McDowell USA Front Row Motorsports Ford 234 -258 24 Carson Hocevar USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 227 -265 25 John Hunter Nemechek USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 218 -274 26 Erik Jones USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 217 -275 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. USA JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 206 -286 28 Ryan Preece USA Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 203 -289 29 Daniel Hemric USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 198 -294 30 Corey LaJorie USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 189 -303 31 Austin Dillon USA Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 177 -315 32 Justin Haley USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 177 -315 33 Harrison Burton USA Wood Brothers Racing Ford 149 -343 34 Kaz Grala USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 122 -370 35 Zane Smith USA Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 113 -379 36 Jimmie Johnson USA Legacy Motor Club Toyota 35 -457 37 Derek Kraus USA Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 25 -467 38 David Ragan USA RFK Racing Ford 17 -475 39 Cody Ware USA Rick Ware Racing Ford 13 -479 40 Kamui Kobayashi JPN 23 XI Racing Toyota 8 -484

After the red-flagged Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway the NASCAR Cup Series has a new Championship leader.

With Kyle Larson opting to participate in the Indianapolis 500 he then did not get to race at all in the Coca-Cola 600 due to the weather delay and the eventual cancellation. This then allowed Denny Hamlin to get the jump on his rival and claim the Championship lead.

Hamlin was not the only person able to do so as Martin Truex Jr also jumped Larson as he now sits in second, with Larson in third.

Chase Elliott is only 17 points from the top of the standings as he sits in fourth, with his team-mate William Byron just behind in fifth place.

Tyler Reddick and Ty Gibbs are just outside the top five as they sit in sixth and seventh places respectively.

Rounding out the top ten is Alex Bowman in eighth, Brad Keselowski in ninth and Ross Chastain in tenth place.