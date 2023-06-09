Hickman and Dunlop are both on pace for the outright lap record.Hickman claims fastest ever sector time between Grandstand and Glen Helen.
2023 Isle of Man TT Superstock and Supertwin races: LIVE UPDATES!
Michael Dunlop can create history today by equalling his uncle Joey Dunlop's all-time record of 26 Isle of Man TT wins.
Michael enters Friday on 25 wins, four of which have come this year.
He has retired at the end of the second lap. He'd been ill beforehand, and nearly did not participate at all.
Hickman beating Dunlop by 5.199s with one lap remaining!
Harrison 23.092s off in third.
Cummins 15.714s behind in fourth.
Then Coward, Brookes, McGuinness.
Peter Hickman now 3.8s ahead of Michael Dunlop.
Then it's Harrison, Cummins, Coward, Brookes, McGuinness.
3.3s is now the gap between leader Hickman and Dunlop.
He's 1.824s ahead of Dunlop. He posted 134.068mph (16m 53.127s) which is not a lap record, but isn't far off!
Harrison is 11.675s behind Dunlop.
Cummins 7.399s behind Harrison.
Mandatory pit stops at the end of the first lap.
He's 1.5s ahead of Dunlop at Ballaugh on Lap 1.
Peter Hickman leads Michael Dunlop by 0.159s at Glen Helen.
Dean Harrison 2.675s behind in third.
Then Cummins, Coward, Hillier.
The Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 2 is underway.
Very strange, with four minutes to go, we've just been told that Todd will race.
He's been ill.
Perhaps the delay to the start has given him the chance?
He's ill, and his participation has been ruled out.
Right, the branch has been cleared.
Superstock race will start at 12.45pm.
We'll now start at 12.45pm.
The loose branch is still being sorted.
He's got 25 Isle of Man TT wins, four of which have come this year.
One more and he'll equal the all-time record held by his uncle Joey.
Legacy!
A loose branch on the road means that the first race will begin at 12.30pm