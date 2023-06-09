Crash Home
2023 Isle of Man TT Superstock and Supertwin races: LIVE UPDATES!

Michael Dunlop can create history today by equalling his uncle Joey Dunlop's all-time record of 26 Isle of Man TT wins.

Michael enters Friday on 25 wins, four of which have come this year.

13:32
Lap record incoming?

Hickman and Dunlop are both on pace for the outright lap record.

Hickman claims fastest ever sector time between Grandstand and Glen Helen.

13:27
Davey Todd is out

He has retired at the end of the second lap. He'd been ill beforehand, and nearly did not participate at all.

13:26
End of Lap 2

Hickman beating Dunlop by 5.199s with one lap remaining!

Harrison 23.092s off in third.

Cummins 15.714s behind in fourth.

Then Coward, Brookes, McGuinness.

13:20
Ramsey on Lap No2 of 3

Peter Hickman now 3.8s ahead of Michael Dunlop.

Then it's Harrison, Cummins, Coward, Brookes, McGuinness.

13:14
A healthy lead for Hickman

3.3s is now the gap between leader Hickman and Dunlop.

13:08
Hickman leads after Lap 1

He's 1.824s ahead of Dunlop. He posted 134.068mph (16m 53.127s) which is not a lap record, but isn't far off!

Harrison is 11.675s behind Dunlop.

Cummins  7.399s behind Harrison.

Mandatory pit stops at the end of the first lap.

12:59
Hickman extends lead

He's 1.5s ahead of Dunlop at Ballaugh on Lap 1.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
12:56
Hickman is leading

Peter Hickman leads Michael Dunlop by 0.159s at Glen Helen.

Dean Harrison 2.675s behind in third.

Then Cummins, Coward, Hillier.

12:46
Go, go, go

The Isle of Man TT Superstock Race 2 is underway.

12:42
A change of plan - Davey Todd will race!

Very strange, with four minutes to go, we've just been told that Todd will race.

He's been ill.

Perhaps the delay to the start has given him the chance?

12:27
Davey Todd out of Superstock race

He's ill, and his participation has been ruled out.

12:20

Right, the branch has been cleared.

Superstock race will start at 12.45pm.

12:11
An enjoyable read here!

A religious complaint, a marriage proposal, too many beers...

12:03
A further delay

We'll now start at 12.45pm.

The loose branch is still being sorted.

11:59
Michael Dunlop's shot at history

He's got 25 Isle of Man TT wins, four of which have come this year.

One more and he'll equal the all-time record held by his uncle Joey.

Legacy!

11:57
The difficulties around the TT

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

11:56
A delayed start

A loose branch on the road means that the first race will begin at 12.30pm

