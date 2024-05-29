Ryan and Callum Crowe are delighted with their 19m 3.021s (118.814mph) lap, which puts them top of the Sidecar session.
2024 Isle of Man TT Qualifying 3 (Wednesday): As it happened
Live text updates of Wednesday's Qualifying 3 sessions for the 2024 Isle of Man TT.
Wednesday, May 29th - Qualifying 3:
18:30 - Superbike/Superstock
19:20 - Supersport/Supertwin
20:10 - Sidecars
The final session of the evening, Sidecars, is now underway.
Session over. Results (updated as more riders finish)...
Supersport - Top 6:
- Dunlop 126.917mph / 17m 50.208s
- Coward
- Todd
- Harrison
- Jordan
- Hickman
Supertwin - Top 6
- Coward 119.285mph / 18m 58.863s
- Hickman
- Browne
- Hodson
- Herbertson
- Dunlop
Michael Dunlop is back in the pits, after such an impressive showing on the Yamaha - fastest in Supersport with a 126.917mph on lap 2 - he'll surely pick it over the Triumph.
Dunlop will be going out on the Paton for Supertwin.
Peter Hickman pops into third in Supersport, 21s behind Dunlop and 18s behind Coward. Hicky then switches to his Supertwin.
Michael Dunlop currently leads Supersport on his Yamaha with a lap of 126.034mph/17m 57.708s, followed by Coward and Jordan.
Pierre Yves Bian heads Supertwin at 116.930mph/19m 21.620s.
McGuinness, seventh in the previous Superbike/Superstock session, has reportedly stopped on track.
Michael Dunlop's Supersport machine starts bucking and kicking over a crest. He barely backs off.
Next up it's Supersport and Supertwins.
UPDATED: Superbike/Superstock session over - combined top 10:
- Todd 131.821mph/17m 10.398s (Superbike)
- Dunlop (Superbike)
- Hickman (Superbike)
- Todd (Superstock) 130.439mph
- Hickman (Superstock)
- Cummins (Superstock)
- McGuinness (Superbike)
- Brookes (Superbike)
- Harrison (Superstock)
- Coward (Superstock)
Dean Harrison is finally back in the paddock after a lift, he jumps straight on his other bike and heads out.
Meanwhile, Dean Harrison is still to return and losing valuable track time.
John McGuinness climbs to 5th on combined times, on the Honda Superbike.
Peter Hickman is now top of the Superstock standings with a 129.723mph/17m27.061s lap. That's currently good enough for third overall behind the Superbikes of Todd and Dunlop.
Meanwhile, among those that did stay out on Superbikes and improved on their second laps were McGuiness, Brookes and Johnson. They are now 4th, 5th and 6th behind Todd, Dunlop and Hickman.
Dunlop is still swapping between the 2023 and 2024 Hondas.
Surprisingly, Davey Todd's second lap doesn't beat his first standing-start lap.
Peter Hickman is now out on his Superstock bike.
Josh Brookes reaches a top-speed of 205mph on his BMW, very close to the official TT record.
Michael Dunlop heads back out on his Superbike.
Davey Todd stays out on the Superbike while some others pit. Dean Harrison is still making his way back after his technical woes.
End of lap 1, leading results:
Superbike
1. Davey Todd 131.821mph/17m10.398s
2. Michael Dunlop 130.342mph/17m22.090s
3. Peter Hickman 129.339mph/17m30.173s
Superstock
1. James Hillier 128.318mph/17m38.525s
2. Jamie Coward 128.220mph/17m39.332s
3. Phillip Crowe 127.501mph/17m45.312s
Dean Harrison looks to have had a technical issue.
Todd is quickest through the speedtrap at a fraction under 200mph. Hillier fastest Superstock at 195mph.