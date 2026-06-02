We've reached Bungalow on the final lap now. 23s between the leaders as the come into the final few miles of this opening Supersport outing.
2026 Isle of Man TT LIVE: Supersport race updates
Live updates from the Supersport race at the 2026 Isle of Man TT on 2 June, the first of two scheduled races today.
Live coverage of the Supersport race from the 2026 Isle of Man TT, the second race set to take place at this year's edition of the Manx road race.
The Supersport race is set to open today's racing at 15:00 after a two-hour delay to the schedule owing to poor weather conditions on the Isle of Man this morning.
Sportbike and Superstock were initially due to follow it, the Superstock race having been postponed on Saturday due to bad weather, but the second 1,000cc race of the week was due to take place in the evening, a plan which has now been scrapped.
Sportbike was also originally removed from today's schedule, but it is now scheduled for 18:30.
Supersport will also be the second class to race this weekend after the Superbike TT kicked off race week on Sunday, following the aforementioned Superstock postponement. Dean Harrison won that opening race for Honda in fine style.
Harrison was third-fastest in the combined Supersport qualifying times last week, almost 20 seconds slower than the best time of Michael Dunlop on the MD Racing Ducati. Peter Hickman split the two on his PHR Performance Triumph.
Josh Brookes has also shown good speed on the Suzuki GSX-R750, finishing fourth in qualifying with a best time within five seconds of the best of Hickman and Harrison.
Paul Jordan completed the top-five in practice, and Dominic Herbertson in sixth was the last rider to lap in under18 minutes on a Supersport machine, Herbertson doing so in his first year with the KTS Triumph factory team.
Michael Dunlop continues his Supersport win streak at the Isle of Man TT with his ninth straight victory.
He finishes 24 seconds clear of Dean Harrison who takes second. Peter Hickman completes the podium.
With the podium positions seemingly settled, the closest battle is between Herbertson, Brookes, and Coward for fifth - about nine seconds covering the three of them. Brookes has the wheel of Hickman ahead of him.
Dunlop has almost caught Harrison on the road now.
16 seconds now for Dunlop after the first split on the final lap.
Hickman has overhauled Jordan and is up to third now, 2.3s between them.
Onto the final lap now and it's still Dunlop leading, and by over 10s now.
Hickman to Jordan now just 1.8s, big ask for Jordan to hold onto that.
Almost 10s now for Dunlop. Gap down to 5s now between Jordan and Hickman with just over a lap to go.
Seven seconds now for Dunlop at Ramsey on lap two. This seems to be race run.
Jordan still third over Hickman, 8s between them so Hickman is closing back in on that final podium position.
At Ballaugh on the second lap now, and Dunlop is pulling away now. 4s is his gap over Harrison. Jordan still third.
Dunlop with 2.3s over Harrison at the first split on lap two.
Behind, speeding in the pit lane penalty for Browne, that'll be his podium hopes over, even though he's got the wheel of Harrison in front now.
Bad stop for Hickman, he's back to fourth now and 15s behind Jordan.
Harrison first away out of the pits ahead of Browne and Jordan.
Dunlop next in and a clean enough stop for him as well, 1.4s faster than Harrison's.
Into the pits for the mandatory stop at the end of lap one and it's Dunlop who leads by 0.1s.
Harrison continues to lead at Bungalow. Still 1s between him and Dunlop.
Jordan has hooked into the tow behind Harrison since he was passed and is now 5s clear almost in third, a lead over Hickman now, who has passed Browne.
Dunlop pulls some time back to Ramsey, 1.1s the gap now between him and Harrison as they head for the mountain.
Jordan has also passed Browne for third. Hickman still fifth but only 0.3s behind Browne now.
Harrison continues to lead Dunlop, 2.1s now between them. Harrison has passed Jordan on the road.
Browne still third ahead of Jordan and Hickman. Not a great start for Brookes back in eighth at the moment.
We're already at Glen Helen on the opening lap and it's Harrison leading from Dunlop and Brookes. Hickman back in fifth, behind Browne and Jordan.
Mike Browne heads off down Bray Hill and we are underway for the second race of this year's Isle of Man TT: Supersport Race 1.
Here's your top 10 starting order for Supersport Race 1:
- Mike Browne
- Paul Jordan
- Dean Harrison
- Jamie Coward
- David Johnson
- Michael Dunlop
- Josh Brookes
- Michael Evans
- Peter Hickman
- Conor Cummins
Of course, Davey Todd would ordinarily be setting off at number eight, but his absence give #11 Conor Cummins an effective top-10 starting position.
A consequence of the delays today is that the Supersport race has been reduced from four laps to three. The pit stop must be completed at the end of the first lap.
The Sportbike race scheduled for 18:00 later on is also due to run over three laps.
Michael Dunlop was fastest in Supersport qualifying last week and by a fairly comfortable margin, almost 20 seconds ahead of Peter Hickman. That translates to about 2mph in terms of average speed. Dean Harrison was only a few seconds slower than Hickman on the CBR600RR, and Josh Brookes showed podium-contending speed as well.
The six fastest riders in qualifying all lapped below 18 minutes, that included Paul Jordan and Dominic Herbertson.
Dunlop is clearly the man to beat in Supersport, not only because of his speed in qualifying last week but also because of his record in the class over the last few years, with doubles in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. That's an eight-race win streak, meaning this afternoon's race could be the perfect opportunity for him to make it 34 TT wins.
As a result of today's delays, plus the cancellation last Saturday that caused the postponement of the first Superstock race (which was originally rescheduled for this evening before the raft of delays this morning) and the expectation of more bad weather later this week, the Sunday contingency period is now more likely to be used.
Full story here.
The schedule has been heavily delayed today. We were supposed to be underway three hours ago by the original schedule, and there were originally three races, with the Superstock race also scheduled.
Full story here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 1, which is due to start in just under an hour by the current schedule.