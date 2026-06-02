2026 Isle of Man TT LIVE: Supersport race updates

Live coverage of the Supersport race from the 2026 Isle of Man TT, the second race set to take place at this year's edition of the Manx road race.

The Supersport race is set to open today's racing at 15:00 after a two-hour delay to the schedule owing to poor weather conditions on the Isle of Man this morning.

Sportbike and Superstock were initially due to follow it, the Superstock race having been postponed on Saturday due to bad weather, but the second 1,000cc race of the week was due to take place in the evening, a plan which has now been scrapped.

Sportbike was also originally removed from today's schedule, but it is now scheduled for 18:30.

Supersport will also be the second class to race this weekend after the Superbike TT kicked off race week on Sunday, following the aforementioned Superstock postponement. Dean Harrison won that opening race for Honda in fine style.

Harrison was third-fastest in the combined Supersport qualifying times last week, almost 20 seconds slower than the best time of Michael Dunlop on the MD Racing Ducati. Peter Hickman split the two on his PHR Performance Triumph.

Josh Brookes has also shown good speed on the Suzuki GSX-R750, finishing fourth in qualifying with a best time within five seconds of the best of Hickman and Harrison.

Paul Jordan completed the top-five in practice, and Dominic Herbertson in sixth was the last rider to lap in under18 minutes on a Supersport machine, Herbertson doing so in his first year with the KTS Triumph factory team.