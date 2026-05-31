Isle of Man TT LIVE: Superbike race updates

KEY MOMENTS

Superbike TT is underway

Harrison leads after two laps

McGuinness in top five

The 2026 Isle of Man TT race week begins today (Sunday 31 May) with the six-lap Superbike TT.

Race week was due to begin on Saturday with the opening three-lap Superstock TT of the event. But poor weather forced Saturday's action to be scrapped.

That means today's six-lap Superbike TT will mark the curtain-raiser for the 2026 event.

Setting off at No.1 on the road will be 23-time TT winner John McGuinness, who marks the 30th anniversary since his debut on the Isle of Man in 1996.

McGuinness was fifth overall after qualifying in the Superbike class, showing that the 54-year-old is going as fast as ever and could well find himself in the podium hunt today.

But favourite for victory will be his Honda team-mate Dean Harrison, who has been in total control of the big bike classes throughout practice week.

Harrison, who won both Superstock races last year, was fastest outright at the end of qualifying with a 135mph lap on his Superstock-spec Honda, while also leading the Superbike times with a 134.8mph lap.

Michael Dunlop will be hoping to add to his tally of 33 TT victories, but he has not had the easiest of weeks so far on his Superbike, having made a late change to the Honda following his original plans to race a Ducati.

Dunlop was fourth on Superbike qualifying times, and was looking in a better shape on the last day of practice.

Peter Hickman has been a big bike specialist at the TT in recent years, but his true form in a six-lap race remains to be seen, as he continues to recover from nerve damage from a 140mph qualifying crash in 2025.

He was second at the end of the practice week with a 132mph lap on his 8TEN Racing BMW.

Others to watch for in the Superbike race include double BSB champion Josh Brookes, Nathan Harrison and Jamie Coward.

2026 Isle of Man TT: Sunday schedule

Roads closed - 12:30pm

Superbike TT (6 laps) - 1:30pm