2025 North West 200: Saturday Races LIVE!

Live lap-by-lap updates from the North West 200

Race 1MAXWELL FREIGHT SERVICES SUPERTWIN RACE (4 LAPS)10.00 hrs (Approx)
Race 2BRIGGS EQUIPMENT SUPERBIKE RACE (6 LAPS) 
Race 3TIDES RESTAURANT SUPERSPORT RACE (6 LAPS) 
Race 4CP HIRE SUPERSTOCK RACE (6 LAPS) 
Race 5JOHN M PATTERSON SUPERTWIN RACE (4 LAPS) 
Race 6MERROW HOTEL AND SPA SUPERBIKE RACE (6 LAPS) 
10 May 2025
11:20
No update yet

Just waiting on an update from race control. Superbikes aren't on the grid yet.

11:03
Update - Supertwin Race 1

The Supertwin was red-flagged just as the leaders took the chequered flag. We'll update when we get more information.

11:00
The Supertwin podium

The top 3 in the Supertwin race - Jeremy McWilliams in 3rd at the age of 61, incredible!

Supertwin Podium
Supertwin Podium
10:49
Learning from last year's defeats

"I learnt a lot from Peter Hickman last year when he did that to me. I have noted that down and we made the win." - Richard Cooper after his Supertwin win

10:41
RICHARD COOPER WINS

Richard Cooper takes the win ahead of Adam McLean with Jeremy McWilliams in 3rd place. A great opening race of the day! Superbike Race 2 up next

10:40
Lap 4 of 4 - Supertwin Race 1

There is it! Cooper retakes the lead at the Metropole. He has pulled the pin and is set to win another Supertwin race at the North West.

10:38
Lap 4 of 4 - Supertwin Race 1

Last lap time, can Cooper get through on McLean? Well he is right behind him, he is planning his attack on the coast road surely.

10:34
Lap 3 of 4 - Supertwin Race 1

Adam McLean leads! This is a great battle between him and Cooper. McLean's bike looks like it is geared perfectly, but Cooper is right there!

10:32
ISSUE FOR HICKMAN!

Hickman has suffered an issue with his Yamaha, what a shame. McWilliams has been promoted to P3!

10:30
Lap 2 of 4 - Supertwin Race 1

Cooper is just starting to edge away from McLean as Hickman is closing down the Northern Irish rider for 2nd place. Are we going to get a rematch of Cooper vs Hickman from last year?

10:28
Lap 2 of 4 - Supertwin Race 1

Cooper has made a mistake at the last corner but he has regained the lead on the run down to University from McLean. Hickman is closing on the top 2. 

10:26
Lap 2 of 4 - Supertwin Race 1

Cooper leads at the end of lap 1 from McLean, Hickman and McWilliams are a few seconds back in 3rd/4th.

10:22
Lap 1 of 4 - Supertwin Race 1

Lights out! Richard Cooper leads from Adam McLean into York Corner. Peter Hickman has slotted himself into 3rd place.

10:17
Bikes have returned to the grid

Not long to go now before the first race of six. It is packed with fans around the course, the sun is shining.... Let's go racing!

10:14
Supertwin starting grid

The top 9 on the grid for Supertwin race 1

Supertwin grid
Supertwin grid
10:08
Supertwins are on track

The Supertwin machines are away for the Sighting lap.

10:05
Ready to go for the sighting lap

The race schedule is always changing, especially with road racing. So we should be getting underway very shortly with the Supertwin sighting and warm-up laps.

09:55
Supertwin Race 1

Richard Cooper starts on pole position for KMR Kawasaki with Adam McLean and Paul Jordan on the front row.

Richard Cooper
Richard Cooper
09:46
Thursday race results

In case you missed it - The results from Thursday's  three races are here

09:38
Good morning!

Welcome to live text coverage of the 2025 North West 200. The roads are now closed and racing is due to get underway at 10:00 am on the north coast.  

