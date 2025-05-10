Just waiting on an update from race control. Superbikes aren't on the grid yet.
2025 North West 200: Saturday Races LIVE!
Live lap-by-lap updates from the North West 200
|Race 1
|MAXWELL FREIGHT SERVICES SUPERTWIN RACE (4 LAPS)
|10.00 hrs (Approx)
|Race 2
|BRIGGS EQUIPMENT SUPERBIKE RACE (6 LAPS)
|Race 3
|TIDES RESTAURANT SUPERSPORT RACE (6 LAPS)
|Race 4
|CP HIRE SUPERSTOCK RACE (6 LAPS)
|Race 5
|JOHN M PATTERSON SUPERTWIN RACE (4 LAPS)
|Race 6
|MERROW HOTEL AND SPA SUPERBIKE RACE (6 LAPS)
The Supertwin was red-flagged just as the leaders took the chequered flag. We'll update when we get more information.
The top 3 in the Supertwin race - Jeremy McWilliams in 3rd at the age of 61, incredible!
"I learnt a lot from Peter Hickman last year when he did that to me. I have noted that down and we made the win." - Richard Cooper after his Supertwin win
Richard Cooper takes the win ahead of Adam McLean with Jeremy McWilliams in 3rd place. A great opening race of the day! Superbike Race 2 up next
There is it! Cooper retakes the lead at the Metropole. He has pulled the pin and is set to win another Supertwin race at the North West.
Last lap time, can Cooper get through on McLean? Well he is right behind him, he is planning his attack on the coast road surely.
Adam McLean leads! This is a great battle between him and Cooper. McLean's bike looks like it is geared perfectly, but Cooper is right there!
Hickman has suffered an issue with his Yamaha, what a shame. McWilliams has been promoted to P3!
Cooper is just starting to edge away from McLean as Hickman is closing down the Northern Irish rider for 2nd place. Are we going to get a rematch of Cooper vs Hickman from last year?
Cooper has made a mistake at the last corner but he has regained the lead on the run down to University from McLean. Hickman is closing on the top 2.
Cooper leads at the end of lap 1 from McLean, Hickman and McWilliams are a few seconds back in 3rd/4th.
Lights out! Richard Cooper leads from Adam McLean into York Corner. Peter Hickman has slotted himself into 3rd place.
Not long to go now before the first race of six. It is packed with fans around the course, the sun is shining.... Let's go racing!
The top 9 on the grid for Supertwin race 1
The Supertwin machines are away for the Sighting lap.
The race schedule is always changing, especially with road racing. So we should be getting underway very shortly with the Supertwin sighting and warm-up laps.
Richard Cooper starts on pole position for KMR Kawasaki with Adam McLean and Paul Jordan on the front row.
Welcome to live text coverage of the 2025 North West 200. The roads are now closed and racing is due to get underway at 10:00 am on the north coast.