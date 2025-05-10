2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results

Race results from the three Thursday races at Northern Ireland's biggest motorcycle road race, the North West 200.

Supersport Race 2

Richard Cooper took victory in Supersport Race 2 at the 2025 North West 200, beating Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop in an intense final lap.

Harrison and Cooper traded the lead for most of the race, with Dunlop lurking in third until the final lap.

Davey Todd had been in the lead group at the beginning, as well, but dropped back from lap three.

Harrison led onto the final lap having been able to take advantage of his speed along the Coast Road and up to the Millroad Roundabout, while Cooper and Dunlop dragged him in on the run to University.

Dunlop tried to line Cooper up on the run to Metropole, but couldn't get there, and instead lost out to Harrison who passed on the inside and held on at Church.

Harrison then set about putting the same move on Cooper as he'd done on laps two and three: out-braking on the inside at Juniper.

But Cooper tried to close down the door on the final lap, and the two made contact. Both cut the chicane, with Cooper emerging ahead.

Dunlop stayed within the track limits, but couldn't take advantage of the other two running on.

Cooper held on for the win with Harrison ahead of Dunlop.

Todd took fourth place ahead of Peter Hickman while Alastair Seeley rounded out the top-six.

Josh Brookes, Paul Jordan, Ian Hutchinson, and Kevin Keyes completed the top-10.

Top 20 result from Supersport Race 2 at the North West 200 is below.

2025 North West 200 | Supersport | Race 2 | Top 20 Pos Rider Team Motorcycle Timing 1 Richard Cooper BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha R6 WIN 2 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK Honda CBR600RR 0.140 3 Michael Dunlop MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2 0.154 4 Davey Todd Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda CBR600RR 10.768 5 Peter Hickman Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance Triumph Street Triple 765 0.227 6 Alastair Seeley CD Racing by MSS Performance Kawasaki ZX-6R 0.194 7 Josh Brookes Jackson Racing by Prosper^2 Honda CBR600RR 0.283 8 Paul Jordan Jackson Racing by Prosper^2 Honda CBR600RR 0.340 9 Ian Hutchinson ugp MLav Racing Yamaha R6 10.937 10 Kevin Keyes Daracore Racing Yamaha R6 16.789 11 Nathan Harrison H&H Motorcycles Honda CBR600RR 3.397 12 Mauro Poncini Delmo Racing Yamaha R6 11.723 13 Allann Venter TH Racing Honda CBR600RR 8.754 14 Andrea Majola Parker Car Transport Yamaha R6 14.533 15 Michael Gahan Newline Elite Racing Yamaha R6 2.548 16 Jamie Cringle Parker Transport Racing Yamaha R6 0.507 17 Ilja Caljouw Performance Racing Achterhoek Yamaha R6 0.465 18 Rhys Hardisty Never Be Clever Racing Yamaha R6 1.089 19 James Chawke TH Racing Honda CBR600RR 1.052 20 Daniel Ingham Castings Technology Yamaha R6 0.513

Superbike Race 2

Michael Dunlop was the first rider over the line in Superbike Race 2 at the North West 200 despite initially being penalised.

Dunlop ran on at the Mather's chicane on the opening lap, along with Peter Hickman. Whereas Hickman stopped and put his foot down, Dunlop ran straight through, avoiding the chicane in the slip road. For this, Dunlop received a 10-second penalty, although this was rescinded post-race.

A further run-on for Dunlop at Metropole saw him drop further back, and he was joined running on there by a number of other riders, including Honda's Dean Harrison.

Dunlop's two first lap errors dropped him almost 20 seconds behind Davey Todd, but by the final lap he'd caught him for the lead, passing on the run to station.

With the 10-second penalty added, Dunlop was classified third. When it was rescinded he was made the winner.

Alistair Seeley was fourth on his Superstock-spec BMW, ahead of Harrison who recovered to fifth after his Metropole run-on.

Ian Hutchinson took sixth, ahead of John McGuinness, who was briefly third after the lap one chaos.

Erno Kostamo took eighth place, ahead of Josh Brookes and Michael Evans who completed the top-10.

Full results from Superbike Race 2 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Superbike | Race 2 | Result Pos Rider Team Motorcycle Timing 1 Michael Dunlop MD Hawk Racing BMW M1000 RR WIN 2 Davey Todd 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1.984 3 Peter Hickman 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 7.005 4 Alastair Seeley SMS/Nicholl Oils Racing BMW M1000 RR 15.486 5 Dean Harrison Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 21.88 6 Ian Hutchinson Moobob by MLav Racing BMW M1000 RR 32.181 7 John McGuinness Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 35.953 8 Erno Kostamo RVS Motorsport BMW M1000 RR 37.533 9 Josh Brookes Jackson Racing by Prosper^2 Honda CBR1000RR-R 51.487 10 Michael Evans Dafabet Racing Honda CBR1000RR-R 57.228 11 Sam West Moto-Hub.co.uk BMW M1000 RR 1:01.185 12 Michael Rutter Bathams AJN Racing BMW M1000 RR 1:10.485 13 David Johnson Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:11.794 14 Nathan Harrison H&H Motorcycles Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:15.068 15 Mitch Rees Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:17.338 16 Marcus Simpson WH Racing powered by Dynobike Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:21.001 17 Luca Gottardi Cerin by Penz13 BMW M1000 RR 1:22.093 18 James Chawke Lyonara/Chawkie Racing BMW M1000 RR 1:32.534 19 Phillip Crowe Crowe Performance BMW M1000 RR 1:32.589 20 Eddy Ferre Optimark Road Racing BMW M1000 RR 1:51.765 21 Marty Lennon BMW M1000 RR 1:52.448 22 Aaron Spence Sebden Steel/Spence Engineering Honda CBR1000RR-R 2:05.198 23 Joe Yeardsley Scott Racing Motorcycles Aprilia RSV4 1100 2:07.121 24 Ryan Whitehall WR Racing Yamaha R1 2:08.945 25 Barry Furber DC Autos Honda CBR1000RR-R 2:15.361 26 Don Gilbert The Don Racing Suzuki GSX-R1000 2:17.584 27 Laurent Hoffmann Hoffmann by MRP BMW M1000 RR 2:18.794 28 Kris Duncan KDTCC Racing 119 Yamaha R1 2:20.843 29 Sean McTaggart Smith's Garage BMW M1000 RR 2:24.510 30 Graham McAleese GMAC Racing BMW M1000 RR 2:29.157 31 Michael Gahan Newline Elite Racing BMW M1000 RR 2:29.336 32 Paul Williams Lee Williams Motorsport Yamaha R1 2:29.571 33 Rhys Hardisty Never Be Clever Racing Yamaha R1 2:42.115 34 David Brook brooksuspension.com Honda CBR1000RR-R 2:48.881 35 Dermot Cleary Cleary Racing Suzuki GSX-R1000 3:09.440 36 Jean Pierre Polet Road's Warrior BMW M1000 RR 3:10.021 37 Liam Chawke Chawkie Racing SC Suzuki GSX-R1000 3:12.558 38 Wayne Bourgeais Team Basomba Racing/WB Yamaha R1 3:38.235

Supertwin Race 1

Richard Cooper won out in a battle for the Supertwin Race 1 win with Adam McLean at the North West 200, passing for the win on the final lap.

Cooper led at the start ahead of McLean, but ran on at the Juniper chicane on the first lap. The Jack Reid Cars Kawasaki rider then stuck behind McLean until the run to Metropole on the final lap, when he finally pressed on and passed for the lead.

He continued to push in the final sector to defend from McLean, and ultimately held on for his first win of the week having missed out to Michael Dunlop in Thursday's Supersport race.

Adam McLean held on to second place, ahead of Jeremy McWilliams in third.

Michael Sweeney was third, while Barry Furber and Allann Venter completed the top-six.

There was a red flag thrown after the first six crossed the line. The rider who crashed is unnamed but was treated trackside before being transferred to hospital as reported by the BBC Sport NI broadcast.

Peter Hickman was in podium contention in the early stages but retired at Juniper chicane on lap two, seemingly with a technical issue.

Full results from Supettwin Race 2 at the North West 200 are below.