2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results
Results from the Saturday races at the 2025 North West 200.
Supersport Race 2
Richard Cooper took victory in Supersport Race 2 at the 2025 North West 200, beating Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop in an intense final lap.
Harrison and Cooper traded the lead for most of the race, with Dunlop lurking in third until the final lap.
Davey Todd had been in the lead group at the beginning, as well, but dropped back from lap three.
Harrison led onto the final lap having been able to take advantage of his speed along the Coast Road and up to the Millroad Roundabout, while Cooper and Dunlop dragged him in on the run to University.
Dunlop tried to line Cooper up on the run to Metropole, but couldn't get there, and instead lost out to Harrison who passed on the inside and held on at Church.
Harrison then set about putting the same move on Cooper as he'd done on laps two and three: out-braking on the inside at Juniper.
But Cooper tried to close down the door on the final lap, and the two made contact. Both cut the chicane, with Cooper emerging ahead.
Dunlop stayed within the track limits, but couldn't take advantage of the other two running on.
Cooper held on for the win with Harrison ahead of Dunlop.
Todd took fourth place ahead of Peter Hickman while Alastair Seeley rounded out the top-six.
Josh Brookes, Paul Jordan, Ian Hutchinson, and Kevin Keyes completed the top-10.
Top 20 result from Supersport Race 2 at the North West 200 is below.
2025 North West 200 | Supersport | Race 2 | Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Motorcycle
|Timing
|1
|Richard Cooper
|BPE by Russell Racing
|Yamaha R6
|WIN
|2
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR600RR
|0.140
|3
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|0.154
|4
|Davey Todd
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR600RR
|10.768
|5
|Peter Hickman
|Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance
|Triumph Street Triple 765
|0.227
|6
|Alastair Seeley
|CD Racing by MSS Performance
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|0.194
|7
|Josh Brookes
|Jackson Racing by Prosper^2
|Honda CBR600RR
|0.283
|8
|Paul Jordan
|Jackson Racing by Prosper^2
|Honda CBR600RR
|0.340
|9
|Ian Hutchinson
|ugp MLav Racing
|Yamaha R6
|10.937
|10
|Kevin Keyes
|Daracore Racing
|Yamaha R6
|16.789
|11
|Nathan Harrison
|H&H Motorcycles
|Honda CBR600RR
|3.397
|12
|Mauro Poncini
|Delmo Racing
|Yamaha R6
|11.723
|13
|Allann Venter
|TH Racing
|Honda CBR600RR
|8.754
|14
|Andrea Majola
|Parker Car Transport
|Yamaha R6
|14.533
|15
|Michael Gahan
|Newline Elite Racing
|Yamaha R6
|2.548
|16
|Jamie Cringle
|Parker Transport Racing
|Yamaha R6
|0.507
|17
|Ilja Caljouw
|Performance Racing Achterhoek
|Yamaha R6
|0.465
|18
|Rhys Hardisty
|Never Be Clever Racing
|Yamaha R6
|1.089
|19
|James Chawke
|TH Racing
|Honda CBR600RR
|1.052
|20
|Daniel Ingham
|Castings Technology
|Yamaha R6
|0.513
Superbike Race 2
Michael Dunlop was the first rider over the line in Superbike Race 2 at the North West 200 despite initially being penalised.
Dunlop ran on at the Mather's chicane on the opening lap, along with Peter Hickman. Whereas Hickman stopped and put his foot down, Dunlop ran straight through, avoiding the chicane in the slip road. For this, Dunlop received a 10-second penalty, although this was rescinded post-race.
A further run-on for Dunlop at Metropole saw him drop further back, and he was joined running on there by a number of other riders, including Honda's Dean Harrison.
Dunlop's two first lap errors dropped him almost 20 seconds behind Davey Todd, but by the final lap he'd caught him for the lead, passing on the run to station.
With the 10-second penalty added, Dunlop was classified third. When it was rescinded he was made the winner.
Alistair Seeley was fourth on his Superstock-spec BMW, ahead of Harrison who recovered to fifth after his Metropole run-on.
Ian Hutchinson took sixth, ahead of John McGuinness, who was briefly third after the lap one chaos.
Erno Kostamo took eighth place, ahead of Josh Brookes and Michael Evans who completed the top-10.
Full results from Superbike Race 2 are below.
2025 North West 200 | Superbike | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Motorcycle
|Timing
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|MD Hawk Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Davey Todd
|8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1.984
|3
|Peter Hickman
|8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|7.005
|4
|Alastair Seeley
|SMS/Nicholl Oils Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|15.486
|5
|Dean Harrison
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|21.88
|6
|Ian Hutchinson
|Moobob by MLav Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|32.181
|7
|John McGuinness
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|35.953
|8
|Erno Kostamo
|RVS Motorsport
|BMW M1000 RR
|37.533
|9
|Josh Brookes
|Jackson Racing by Prosper^2
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|51.487
|10
|Michael Evans
|Dafabet Racing
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|57.228
|11
|Sam West
|Moto-Hub.co.uk
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:01.185
|12
|Michael Rutter
|Bathams AJN Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:10.485
|13
|David Johnson
|Platinum Club Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:11.794
|14
|Nathan Harrison
|H&H Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:15.068
|15
|Mitch Rees
|Milenco by Padgett's Motorcycles
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:17.338
|16
|Marcus Simpson
|WH Racing powered by Dynobike
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:21.001
|17
|Luca Gottardi
|Cerin by Penz13
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:22.093
|18
|James Chawke
|Lyonara/Chawkie Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.534
|19
|Phillip Crowe
|Crowe Performance
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:32.589
|20
|Eddy Ferre
|Optimark Road Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:51.765
|21
|Marty Lennon
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:52.448
|22
|Aaron Spence
|Sebden Steel/Spence Engineering
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2:05.198
|23
|Joe Yeardsley
|Scott Racing Motorcycles
|Aprilia RSV4 1100
|2:07.121
|24
|Ryan Whitehall
|WR Racing
|Yamaha R1
|2:08.945
|25
|Barry Furber
|DC Autos
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2:15.361
|26
|Don Gilbert
|The Don Racing
|Suzuki GSX-R1000
|2:17.584
|27
|Laurent Hoffmann
|Hoffmann by MRP
|BMW M1000 RR
|2:18.794
|28
|Kris Duncan
|KDTCC Racing 119
|Yamaha R1
|2:20.843
|29
|Sean McTaggart
|Smith's Garage
|BMW M1000 RR
|2:24.510
|30
|Graham McAleese
|GMAC Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|2:29.157
|31
|Michael Gahan
|Newline Elite Racing
|BMW M1000 RR
|2:29.336
|32
|Paul Williams
|Lee Williams Motorsport
|Yamaha R1
|2:29.571
|33
|Rhys Hardisty
|Never Be Clever Racing
|Yamaha R1
|2:42.115
|34
|David Brook
|brooksuspension.com
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2:48.881
|35
|Dermot Cleary
|Cleary Racing
|Suzuki GSX-R1000
|3:09.440
|36
|Jean Pierre Polet
|Road's Warrior
|BMW M1000 RR
|3:10.021
|37
|Liam Chawke
|Chawkie Racing SC
|Suzuki GSX-R1000
|3:12.558
|38
|Wayne Bourgeais
|Team Basomba Racing/WB
|Yamaha R1
|3:38.235
Supertwin Race 1
Richard Cooper won out in a battle for the Supertwin Race 1 win with Adam McLean at the North West 200, passing for the win on the final lap.
Cooper led at the start ahead of McLean, but ran on at the Juniper chicane on the first lap. The Jack Reid Cars Kawasaki rider then stuck behind McLean until the run to Metropole on the final lap, when he finally pressed on and passed for the lead.
He continued to push in the final sector to defend from McLean, and ultimately held on for his first win of the week having missed out to Michael Dunlop in Thursday's Supersport race.
Adam McLean held on to second place, ahead of Jeremy McWilliams in third.
Michael Sweeney was third, while Barry Furber and Allann Venter completed the top-six.
There was a red flag thrown after the first six crossed the line. The rider who crashed is unnamed but was treated trackside before being transferred to hospital as reported by the BBC Sport NI broadcast.
Peter Hickman was in podium contention in the early stages but retired at Juniper chicane on lap two, seemingly with a technical issue.
Full results from Supettwin Race 2 at the North West 200 are below.
2025 North West 200 | Supertwin | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Motorcycle
|Timing
|1
|Richard Cooper
|Jack Reid Cars
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|WIN
|2
|Adam McLean
|Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV
|Yamaha R7
|0.280
|3
|Jeremy McWilliams
|JMcC Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|8.056
|4
|Michael Sweeney
|MSR
|Aprilia RS 660
|19.405
|5
|Barry Furber
|DC Autos
|Yamaha R7
|0.447
|6
|Allann Venter
|TH Racing/Hywel Griffiths
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|0.836
|7
|Michael Rutter
|Bathams AJN Racing
|Yamaha R7
|1L
|8
|Christian Elkin
|RB Engineering
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|1L
|9
|Darryl Tweed
|Novo Gen by FAO
|Aprilia RS 660
|1L
|10
|Maurizio Bottalico
|Team ILR with Frog Vehicle
|Paton S1 R
|1L
|11
|Jonathan Goetschy
|Optimark Road Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|1L
|12
|Kris Duncan
|KD/TCC Racing 119
|Aprilia RS 660
|1L
|13
|Daniel Ingham
|Castings Technology
|Yamaha R7
|1L
|14
|Mauro Poncini
|Delmo Racing
|Yamaha R7
|1L
|15
|Daragh Crean
|Elcofire Ireland
|Aprilia RS 660
|1L
|16
|Dean McMaster
|AIR NI Racing
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|1L
|17
|Paul Williams
|RL Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|1L
|18
|Martin Morris
|Aprilia RS 660
|1L
|19
|Michael Allen
|MPA Classics
|Aprilia RS 660
|1L
|20
|Paul Cassidy
|eSIMGo
|Kawasaki Ninja 650
|1L
|21
|Andy Hornby
|Forty Two Racing
|Paton S1 R
|1L
|22
|Andrew Herd
|Gasman Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|1L
|23
|Richard Kay
|Reckle55/Romans 8:28 Racing
|Aprilia RS 660
|1L
|24
|Oliver Dean
|C&L Transport
|Aprilia RS 660
|1L