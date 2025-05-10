2025 North West 200, Saturday Races Results

Results from the Saturday races at the 2025 North West 200.

Dean Harrison, 2025 North West 200.
Race results from the three Thursday races at Northern Ireland's biggest motorcycle road race, the North West 200.

Supersport Race 2

Richard Cooper took victory in Supersport Race 2 at the 2025 North West 200, beating Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop in an intense final lap.

Harrison and Cooper traded the lead for most of the race, with Dunlop lurking in third until the final lap.

Davey Todd had been in the lead group at the beginning, as well, but dropped back from lap three.

Harrison led onto the final lap having been able to take advantage of his speed along the Coast Road and up to the Millroad Roundabout, while Cooper and Dunlop dragged him in on the run to University.

Dunlop tried to line Cooper up on the run to Metropole, but couldn't get there, and instead lost out to Harrison who passed on the inside and held on at Church.

Harrison then set about putting the same move on Cooper as he'd done on laps two and three: out-braking on the inside at Juniper.

But Cooper tried to close down the door on the final lap, and the two made contact. Both cut the chicane, with Cooper emerging ahead.

Dunlop stayed within the track limits, but couldn't take advantage of the other two running on.

Cooper held on for the win with Harrison ahead of Dunlop.

Todd took fourth place ahead of Peter Hickman while Alastair Seeley rounded out the top-six.

Josh Brookes, Paul Jordan, Ian Hutchinson, and Kevin Keyes completed the top-10.

Top 20 result from Supersport Race 2 at the North West 200 is below.

2025 North West 200 | Supersport | Race 2 | Top 20

PosRiderTeamMotorcycleTiming
1Richard CooperBPE by Russell RacingYamaha R6WIN
2Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR600RR0.140
3Michael DunlopMD RacingDucati Panigale V20.154
4Davey ToddMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR600RR10.768
5Peter HickmanTrooper Triumph by PHR PerformanceTriumph Street Triple 7650.227
6Alastair SeeleyCD Racing by MSS PerformanceKawasaki ZX-6R0.194
7Josh BrookesJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR600RR0.283
8Paul JordanJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR600RR0.340
9Ian Hutchinsonugp MLav RacingYamaha R610.937
10Kevin KeyesDaracore RacingYamaha R616.789
11Nathan HarrisonH&H MotorcyclesHonda CBR600RR3.397
12Mauro PonciniDelmo RacingYamaha R611.723
13Allann VenterTH RacingHonda CBR600RR8.754
14Andrea MajolaParker Car TransportYamaha R614.533
15Michael GahanNewline Elite RacingYamaha R62.548
16Jamie CringleParker Transport RacingYamaha R60.507
17Ilja CaljouwPerformance Racing AchterhoekYamaha R60.465
18Rhys HardistyNever Be Clever RacingYamaha R61.089
19James ChawkeTH RacingHonda CBR600RR1.052
20Daniel InghamCastings TechnologyYamaha R60.513

Superbike Race 2

Michael Dunlop was the first rider over the line in Superbike Race 2 at the North West 200 despite initially being penalised.

Dunlop ran on at the Mather's chicane on the opening lap, along with Peter Hickman. Whereas Hickman stopped and put his foot down, Dunlop ran straight through, avoiding the chicane in the slip road. For this, Dunlop received a 10-second penalty, although this was rescinded post-race.

A further run-on for Dunlop at Metropole saw him drop further back, and he was joined running on there by a number of other riders, including Honda's Dean Harrison.

Dunlop's two first lap errors dropped him almost 20 seconds behind Davey Todd, but by the final lap he'd caught him for the lead, passing on the run to station.

With the 10-second penalty added, Dunlop was classified third. When it was rescinded he was made the winner. 

Alistair Seeley was fourth on his Superstock-spec BMW, ahead of Harrison who recovered to fifth after his Metropole run-on.

Ian Hutchinson took sixth, ahead of John McGuinness, who was briefly third after the lap one chaos.

Erno Kostamo took eighth place, ahead of Josh Brookes and Michael Evans who completed the top-10.

Full results from Superbike Race 2 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Superbike | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderTeamMotorcycleTiming
1Michael DunlopMD Hawk RacingBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Davey Todd8Ten Racing BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1.984
3Peter Hickman8Ten Racing BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR7.005
4Alastair SeeleySMS/Nicholl Oils RacingBMW M1000 RR15.486
5Dean HarrisonHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R21.88
6Ian HutchinsonMoobob by MLav RacingBMW M1000 RR32.181
7John McGuinnessHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R35.953
8Erno KostamoRVS MotorsportBMW M1000 RR37.533
9Josh BrookesJackson Racing by Prosper^2Honda CBR1000RR-R51.487
10Michael EvansDafabet RacingHonda CBR1000RR-R57.228
11Sam WestMoto-Hub.co.ukBMW M1000 RR1:01.185
12Michael RutterBathams AJN RacingBMW M1000 RR1:10.485
13David JohnsonPlatinum Club RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:11.794
14Nathan HarrisonH&H MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R1:15.068
15Mitch ReesMilenco by Padgett's MotorcyclesHonda CBR1000RR-R1:17.338
16Marcus SimpsonWH Racing powered by DynobikeHonda CBR1000RR-R1:21.001
17Luca GottardiCerin by Penz13BMW M1000 RR1:22.093
18James ChawkeLyonara/Chawkie RacingBMW M1000 RR1:32.534
19Phillip CroweCrowe PerformanceBMW M1000 RR1:32.589
20Eddy FerreOptimark Road RacingBMW M1000 RR1:51.765
21Marty Lennon BMW M1000 RR1:52.448
22Aaron SpenceSebden Steel/Spence EngineeringHonda CBR1000RR-R2:05.198
23Joe YeardsleyScott Racing MotorcyclesAprilia RSV4 11002:07.121
24Ryan WhitehallWR RacingYamaha R12:08.945
25Barry FurberDC AutosHonda CBR1000RR-R2:15.361
26Don GilbertThe Don RacingSuzuki GSX-R10002:17.584
27Laurent HoffmannHoffmann by MRPBMW M1000 RR2:18.794
28Kris DuncanKDTCC Racing 119Yamaha R12:20.843
29Sean McTaggartSmith's GarageBMW M1000 RR2:24.510
30Graham McAleeseGMAC RacingBMW M1000 RR2:29.157
31Michael GahanNewline Elite RacingBMW M1000 RR2:29.336
32Paul WilliamsLee Williams MotorsportYamaha R12:29.571
33Rhys HardistyNever Be Clever RacingYamaha R12:42.115
34David Brookbrooksuspension.comHonda CBR1000RR-R2:48.881
35Dermot ClearyCleary RacingSuzuki GSX-R10003:09.440
36Jean Pierre PoletRoad's WarriorBMW M1000 RR3:10.021
37Liam ChawkeChawkie Racing SCSuzuki GSX-R10003:12.558
38Wayne BourgeaisTeam Basomba Racing/WBYamaha R13:38.235

Supertwin Race 1

Richard Cooper won out in a battle for the Supertwin Race 1 win with Adam McLean at the North West 200, passing for the win on the final lap.

Cooper led at the start ahead of McLean, but ran on at the Juniper chicane on the first lap. The Jack Reid Cars Kawasaki rider then stuck behind McLean until the run to Metropole on the final lap, when he finally pressed on and passed for the lead.

He continued to push in the final sector to defend from McLean, and ultimately held on for his first win of the week having missed out to Michael Dunlop in Thursday's Supersport race.

Adam McLean held on to second place, ahead of Jeremy McWilliams in third.

Michael Sweeney was third, while Barry Furber and Allann Venter completed the top-six.

There was a red flag thrown after the first six crossed the line. The rider who crashed is unnamed but was treated trackside before being transferred to hospital as reported by the BBC Sport NI broadcast.

Peter Hickman was in podium contention in the early stages but retired at Juniper chicane on lap two, seemingly with a technical issue.

Full results from Supettwin Race 2 at the North West 200 are below.

2025 North West 200 | Supertwin | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderTeamMotorcycleTiming
1Richard CooperJack Reid CarsKawasaki Ninja 650WIN
2Adam McLeanFlitwick Motorcycles/SMVYamaha R70.280
3Jeremy McWilliamsJMcC RacingAprilia RS 6608.056
4Michael SweeneyMSRAprilia RS 66019.405
5Barry FurberDC AutosYamaha R70.447
6Allann VenterTH Racing/Hywel GriffithsKawasaki Ninja 6500.836
7Michael RutterBathams AJN RacingYamaha R71L
8Christian ElkinRB EngineeringKawasaki Ninja 6501L
9Darryl TweedNovo Gen by FAOAprilia RS 6601L
10Maurizio BottalicoTeam ILR with Frog VehiclePaton S1 R1L
11Jonathan GoetschyOptimark Road RacingAprilia RS 6601L
12Kris DuncanKD/TCC Racing 119Aprilia RS 6601L
13Daniel InghamCastings TechnologyYamaha R71L
14Mauro PonciniDelmo RacingYamaha R71L
15Daragh CreanElcofire IrelandAprilia RS 6601L
16Dean McMasterAIR NI RacingKawasaki Ninja 6501L
17Paul WilliamsRL RacingAprilia RS 6601L
18Martin Morris Aprilia RS 6601L
19Michael AllenMPA ClassicsAprilia RS 6601L
20Paul CassidyeSIMGoKawasaki Ninja 6501L
21Andy HornbyForty Two RacingPaton S1 R1L
22Andrew HerdGasman RacingAprilia RS 6601L
23Richard KayReckle55/Romans 8:28 RacingAprilia RS 6601L
24Oliver DeanC&L TransportAprilia RS 6601L
