Peter Hickman’s PHR Performance adds two familiar faces for Isle of Man TT

The PHR Performance team will have a bigger team than expected for the Isle of Man TT.

Not only will Peter Hickman’s team field himself, but they will also run two other riders.

Pierre-Yves Bian, a former TT podium finisher, and newcomer Barry Burrell are under the PHR banner.

Hickman, the 14-time TT race winner, will compete in the Supersport TT on a Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance bike.

Bian (who finished second to Hickman in a 2023 Supertwin race) will also race in the Supersport TT for PHR Performance.

Hickman and Bian will also contest the Supertwin TT. Hickman will run a Swan Racing PHR Performance Yamaha, and Bian has a PHR Performance Aprilia.

Bian, at his fourth TT this year, has added the 1000cc race to his schedule. He will run a PHR Performance BMW.

“I’m really excited about this year’s TT and having a stronger PHR Performance team on the grid,” said Hickman.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Pierre and he’s in a good place and confident ahead of this year’s TT so with the Triumph having improved a lot over the winter, I’m looking forward to seeing what we can both do.

“We’ve done a lot of work to my Yamaha over the winter months as we’re always looking for more horsepower.

“My size and stature mean it’s always tough and we’re still lacking a bit with the straight-line speed of the Yamaha.

“It’s improving all the time though and the focus has been on both engine and exhaust development.”

Burrell will debut at the TT after 89 British Superbike Championship starts.

“I’ve known and raced against Barry since about 2002 and it’s great to have him in the team for his TT debut,” Hickman said.

“I’ll help him as much as I can and where I can and that’s pretty much the PHR Performance philosophy.

“We like to help people where we can and with Pierre and Barry we’ve got two great riders in the team.”