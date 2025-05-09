Peter Hickman’s PHR Performance adds two familiar faces for Isle of Man TT

Two riders who have raced against Peter Hickman join PHR for Isle of Man TT

PHR Performance
PHR Performance

The PHR Performance team will have a bigger team than expected for the Isle of Man TT.

Not only will Peter Hickman’s team field himself, but they will also run two other riders.

Pierre-Yves Bian, a former TT podium finisher, and newcomer Barry Burrell are under the PHR banner.

Hickman, the 14-time TT race winner, will compete in the Supersport TT on a Trooper Triumph by PHR Performance bike.

Bian (who finished second to Hickman in a 2023 Supertwin race) will also race in the Supersport TT for PHR Performance.

Hickman and Bian will also contest the Supertwin TT. Hickman will run a Swan Racing PHR Performance Yamaha, and Bian has a PHR Performance Aprilia.

Bian, at his fourth TT this year, has added the 1000cc race to his schedule. He will run a PHR Performance BMW.

Peter Hickman adds two new riders to PHR for Isle of Man TT

“I’m really excited about this year’s TT and having a stronger PHR Performance team on the grid,” said Hickman.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Pierre and he’s in a good place and confident ahead of this year’s TT so with the Triumph having improved a lot over the winter, I’m looking forward to seeing what we can both do.

“We’ve done a lot of work to my Yamaha over the winter months as we’re always looking for more horsepower.

“My size and stature mean it’s always tough and we’re still lacking a bit with the straight-line speed of the Yamaha.

“It’s improving all the time though and the focus has been on both engine and exhaust development.”

Burrell will debut at the TT after 89 British Superbike Championship starts.

“I’ve known and raced against Barry since about 2002 and it’s great to have him in the team for his TT debut,” Hickman said.

“I’ll help him as much as I can and where I can and that’s pretty much the PHR Performance philosophy.

“We like to help people where we can and with Pierre and Barry we’ve got two great riders in the team.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

RR News
27m ago
Peter Hickman’s PHR Performance adds two familiar faces for Isle of Man TT
PHR Performance
MotoGP News
28m ago
Maverick Vinales “too sideways” before crash, but “able to fight at the front” in French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales after crash, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
32m ago
“Big result” question posed to Ducati’s underrated talent at French MotoGP
Fermin Aldeguer
MotoGP Feature
40m ago
Lap time analysis hints at two non-Ducatis letting French fans dream at Le Mans
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
53m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “I accepted that I can’t find what I want”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo won’t repeat ‘dog off a leash’ Jerez Sprint at Le Mans
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez ducks France MotoGP favourite tag by reminding of recent crashes
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
George Russell explains why he repaid his parents £1.5m
George Russell
BSB News
2h ago
Tom Sykes to make BSB return with Aprilia
Tom Sykes, 2023 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
2h ago
"I was top Yamaha, taking fight to Ducati" on my BSB comeback - Bradley Ray
Bradley Ray, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.