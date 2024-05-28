Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 2 - as it happened

Thursday 30 May
Qualifying 4
18:00 - Roads Close
18:30 - Superbike/Superstock
19:20 - Supersport/Supertwin
20:10 - Sidecars
Wednesday is due to be dry.
In fact, the next few days are expected to be good conditions. Unfortunately for today, no bikes will be heading out.
Due to declining weather conditions around the TT Mountain Course tonight's session has now been cancelled.
Please remember that all roads on the course currently remain closed.
Unfortunately tonight's session at the Isle of Man TT has been cancelled.
Peter Hickman and co are stood around, doing TV interviews while we wait.
Still no confirmed start time. Should've been 6.30pm.
Although the sessions were due to begin on time, we've had bad weather today.
Recently a few spots of rain have slightly delayed us. Nothing major but enough to warrant a delayed start.
Michael Dunlop topped the Superbike timesheet yesterday.
He is aiming for a 26th race win at this year's TT.
18:30 - Superbike/Superstock
19:20 - Supersport/Supertwin
20:10 - Sidecars
The roads are closed to the public, and we're running on time tonight.
The weather is good, and the bikes are out from 6.30pm.