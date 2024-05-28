Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 2 - as it happened

The second Qualifying sessions for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races was rained off

Tuesday session at Isle of Man TT rained off

28 May 2024
19:09
What is the Wednesday schedule?

19:08
What's the weather forecast for tomorrow?

Wednesday is due to be dry.

In fact, the next few days are expected to be good conditions. Unfortunately for today, no bikes will be heading out.

19:06
Official statement

Due to declining weather conditions around the TT Mountain Course tonight's session has now been cancelled. 

Please remember that all roads on the course currently remain closed.

19:05
Confirmed: Cancelled

Unfortunately tonight's session at the Isle of Man TT has been cancelled.

 

18:50
No bikes out yet

Peter Hickman and co are stood around, doing TV interviews while we wait.

Still no confirmed start time. Should've been 6.30pm.

18:39
We haven't started yet

Although the sessions were due to begin on time, we've had bad weather today.

Recently a few spots of rain have slightly delayed us. Nothing major but enough to warrant a delayed start.

18:18
Michael Dunlop on form 24 hours ago

Michael Dunlop topped the Superbike timesheet yesterday.

He is aiming for a 26th race win at this year's TT.

18:17
What is happening on Tuesday?

18:30 - Superbike/Superstock
19:20 - Supersport/Supertwin
20:10 - Sidecars

18:16
Roads are closed

The roads are closed to the public, and we're running on time tonight.

The weather is good, and the bikes are out from 6.30pm.