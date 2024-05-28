Tuesday session at Isle of Man TT rained off

Second day of 2024 Isle of Man TT cancelled

Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT session on Tuesday was cancelled due to bad weather.

An official statement, about half an hour after the bikes were due to go out, read: "Due to declining weather conditions around the TT Mountain Course tonight's session has now been cancelled.

"Please remember that all roads on the course currently remain closed."

Weather had been poor all day on the Isle of Man, although it did brighten up throughout the afternoon.

As a result the session, due to begin at 6.30pm, was not cancelled or even delayed in advance.

But, with riders ready to go at 6.30pm, spots of rain began to fall again.

After a calm wait of around 30 minutes, the session was officially called off.

It was due to be the second Qualifying session, featuring Superbike and Superstock classes, then Supersport and Supertwin, and then Sidecars.

The weather forecast is promising for Wednesday, and for the the majority of the next fortnight.

From 6.30pm on Wednesday, the Superbikes, Superstocks and Supersports will head out, followed by the Sidecars at 8.10pm.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
28m ago
Flavio Briatore linked with sensational F1 return with Alpine as he targets Adrian Newey
Flavio Briatore (ITA) on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Race
Flavio Briatore (ITA) on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7,…
MotoGP
News
33m ago
Official: 2024 Indian MotoGP cancelled, March date for 2025 - Kazakhstan confirmed
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Indian MotoGP 24 September
Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP race, Indian MotoGP 24 September
MotoGP
News
48m ago
Ducati turns blue for special Italian MotoGP livery
Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in blue for Mugello
Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in blue for Mugello
F1
News
1h ago
Martin Brundle suggests “internal events” have led to Red Bull’s decline in F1 2024
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Repsol make massive sponsorship decision for Honda
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

Latest News

RR
News
3h ago
How to watch 2024 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Revealed: Ducati masterplan to keep Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez
RR
News
15h ago
Tuesday session at Isle of Man TT rained off
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
RR
16h ago
Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 2 - as it happened
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT