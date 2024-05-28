Tuesday session at Isle of Man TT rained off

The Isle of Man TT session on Tuesday was cancelled due to bad weather.

An official statement, about half an hour after the bikes were due to go out, read: "Due to declining weather conditions around the TT Mountain Course tonight's session has now been cancelled.

"Please remember that all roads on the course currently remain closed."

Weather had been poor all day on the Isle of Man, although it did brighten up throughout the afternoon.

As a result the session, due to begin at 6.30pm, was not cancelled or even delayed in advance.

But, with riders ready to go at 6.30pm, spots of rain began to fall again.

After a calm wait of around 30 minutes, the session was officially called off.

It was due to be the second Qualifying session, featuring Superbike and Superstock classes, then Supersport and Supertwin, and then Sidecars.

The weather forecast is promising for Wednesday, and for the the majority of the next fortnight.

From 6.30pm on Wednesday, the Superbikes, Superstocks and Supersports will head out, followed by the Sidecars at 8.10pm.