Isle of Man TT: Supersport Race 1 - as it happened

Recap Saturday's Supersport Race 1 at the 2024 Isle of Man TT

01 Jun 2024
16:05
Results
15:59
Michael Dunlop wins

He has equalled his late uncle Joey's record of 26 TT wins.

15:58
Grandstand, final lap

1) Dunlop

2) Todd

3) Harrison

15:57
Cronk ny Mona

Michael Dunlop edging ever closer to winning. He's 8s clear of Todd.

15:52
Dunlop close to history

His 26th TT win is very very close.

15:49
Peter Hickman?

His transponder isn't working meaning he isn't appearing on the official live timings.

15:48
One lap to go!

Michael Dunlop's lead is 6 seconds.

Todd is 16s clear of Harrison now.

 

15:41
Grandstand, Lap 3

Dunlop 5s clear of Todd. 

Todd nearly 12s clear of Harrison.

15:37
Bungalow, Lap 3

Dunlop edges Harrison to Bungalow. Todd then goes quicker than Harrison.

Hillier fourth, Jordan fifth.

15:34
Ramsey, Lap 3

Harrison must think he's pinched the lead, but Dunlop swiftly puts him back in his place.

Todd and Harrison also scrapping over second.

15:30
Dunlop fighting rear tyre

If his rivals can't stop him, Dunlop's biggest foe might be his own rear tyre.

Less than 2 Laps to go.

15:28
Halfway point
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop

Michael Dunlop is leading, as Lap 3 of 4 begins.

Todd, Harrison, Hillier, Jordan chasing.

15:23
Coward is out

Jamie Coward forced to retire on Lap 2.

15:22
Quite a battle at the front!

Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop frequently exchanging the lead.

Dunlop now ahead, +0.4559 from Davey Todd.

Harrison is +00.746

 

15:16
Ramsey, Lap 2

Dunlop

Todd

Harrison

Coward

 

15:13

Michael Dunlop first to Ballaugh on Lap 2.

15:12
One lap complete

Dean Harrison leads after the opening lap.

15:07

Harrison leads Todd, then Dunlop, into Grandstand on Lap 1 of 4.

14:58

Dean Harrison on the Honda goes quicker into Ramsey.

14:55

Davey Todd on the Ducati first into Ballaugh.

14:51
Supersport race

Dean Harrison leads into Glen Helen.

14:46
The first 10

Jordan, Coward, Harrison, Hutchinson, Hillier,  Dunlop, Brookes, Todd, Hickman...

14:45
Supersport race begins!

Paul Jordan is the first rider charging off.

14:40
Sidecar champ withdraws

Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau are out of this afternoon's Sidecar race.

A crash yesterday required fixing their bike and they ran out of time.

‘Following yesterday's incident, we're unfortunately not taking part in the first race today.

‘The boys recovering well and make themselves and the bike ready for Wednesday.’

Birchall won the Sidecar TT last year.

14:27
Practice earlier today
Peter Hickman (IOMTT Press)
Peter Hickman (IOMTT Press)

Peter Hickman fastest on the Superbikes.

Josh Brookes fastest on the Superstocks.