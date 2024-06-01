Isle of Man TT: Supersport Race 1 - as it happened
Recap Saturday's Supersport Race 1 at the 2024 Isle of Man TT
He has equalled his late uncle Joey's record of 26 TT wins.
1) Dunlop
2) Todd
3) Harrison
Michael Dunlop edging ever closer to winning. He's 8s clear of Todd.
His 26th TT win is very very close.
His transponder isn't working meaning he isn't appearing on the official live timings.
Michael Dunlop's lead is 6 seconds.
Todd is 16s clear of Harrison now.
Dunlop 5s clear of Todd.
Todd nearly 12s clear of Harrison.
Dunlop edges Harrison to Bungalow. Todd then goes quicker than Harrison.
Hillier fourth, Jordan fifth.
Harrison must think he's pinched the lead, but Dunlop swiftly puts him back in his place.
Todd and Harrison also scrapping over second.
If his rivals can't stop him, Dunlop's biggest foe might be his own rear tyre.
Less than 2 Laps to go.
Michael Dunlop is leading, as Lap 3 of 4 begins.
Todd, Harrison, Hillier, Jordan chasing.
Jamie Coward forced to retire on Lap 2.
Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop frequently exchanging the lead.
Dunlop now ahead, +0.4559 from Davey Todd.
Harrison is +00.746
Dunlop
Todd
Harrison
Coward
Michael Dunlop first to Ballaugh on Lap 2.
Dean Harrison leads after the opening lap.
Harrison leads Todd, then Dunlop, into Grandstand on Lap 1 of 4.
Dean Harrison on the Honda goes quicker into Ramsey.
Davey Todd on the Ducati first into Ballaugh.
Dean Harrison leads into Glen Helen.
Jordan, Coward, Harrison, Hutchinson, Hillier, Dunlop, Brookes, Todd, Hickman...
Paul Jordan is the first rider charging off.
Ben Birchall and Kevin Rousseau are out of this afternoon's Sidecar race.
A crash yesterday required fixing their bike and they ran out of time.
‘Following yesterday's incident, we're unfortunately not taking part in the first race today.
‘The boys recovering well and make themselves and the bike ready for Wednesday.’
Birchall won the Sidecar TT last year.
Peter Hickman fastest on the Superbikes.
Josh Brookes fastest on the Superstocks.