2024 Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 1: Results

Results from Saturday’s Supersport Race 1 for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.

Here are the results from Saturday's Supersport Race 1 at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport TT - Race 1
PosRiderRace Time
1Michael Dunlop01:11:19
2Davey Todd01:11:28
3Dean Harrison01:11:50
4James Hillier01:12:32
5James Hind01:12:33
6Joshua Brookes01:12:46
7Paul Jordan01:12:48
8Mike Browne01:12:50
9Michael Evans01:13:01
10Dominic Herbertson01:13:05
11David Johnson01:13:29
12Shaun Anderson01:13:47
13Rob Hodson01:14:17
14Ian Hutchinson01:14:28
15Joe Yeardsley01:15:00
16Ryan Cringle01:15:07
17Joey Thompson01:15:13
18Stefano Bonetti01:15:18
19Michael Sweeney01:15:36
20Allan venter01:15:48
21Stephen Parsons01:16:01
22Ryan Hardisty01:16:12
23Baz Furber01:16:21
24Amalric Blanc01:16:22
25Eddy Ferre01:16:23
26Darryl Tweed01:16:26
27Samuel West01:16:27
28Jamie Cringle01:16:31
29Tom Weeden01:16:36
30Jonathan Goetschy01:16:45
31Brian Mccormack01:16:46
32marcus Simpson01:17:01
33Michal Dokoupil01:17:11
34David Rigby01:17:18
35Gareth Arnold01:17:24
36Mark Parrett01:17:38
37Mike Norbury01:17:39
38James Chawke01:17:41
39Paul Cassidy01:17:47
40Anthony Redmond01:17:48
41Jack Fowler01:17:59
42Jonathan Perry01:18:19
43Loris Majcan01:18:33
44David Brook01:19:17
45Kevin Keyes01:19:33
46Mark Goodings01:20:18
47Craig Szczypek01:21:15
48Richard CharltonDNF
49Peter HickmanDNF
50Jamie CowardDNF
51Timothee MonotDNF
52Conor CumminsDNF
53Forest DunnDNF
54Jack PetrieDNF
55Mark ColvinDNF
56Pierre Yves BianDNF
57Julian TrummerDNF
58Jorge HallidayDNF
59Michael RussellDNF
60Paul Potchy WilliamsDNF

Michael Dunlop won the Supersport Race 1 on Saturday.

Dunlop equalled his late uncle Joey's record of 26 wins.

He now has the opportunity, this year, to become the most successful rider in the history of the TT.

