2024 Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 1: Results

Here are the results from Saturday's Supersport Race 1 at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport TT - Race 1 Pos Rider Race Time 1 Michael Dunlop 01:11:19 2 Davey Todd 01:11:28 3 Dean Harrison 01:11:50 4 James Hillier 01:12:32 5 James Hind 01:12:33 6 Joshua Brookes 01:12:46 7 Paul Jordan 01:12:48 8 Mike Browne 01:12:50 9 Michael Evans 01:13:01 10 Dominic Herbertson 01:13:05 11 David Johnson 01:13:29 12 Shaun Anderson 01:13:47 13 Rob Hodson 01:14:17 14 Ian Hutchinson 01:14:28 15 Joe Yeardsley 01:15:00 16 Ryan Cringle 01:15:07 17 Joey Thompson 01:15:13 18 Stefano Bonetti 01:15:18 19 Michael Sweeney 01:15:36 20 Allan venter 01:15:48 21 Stephen Parsons 01:16:01 22 Ryan Hardisty 01:16:12 23 Baz Furber 01:16:21 24 Amalric Blanc 01:16:22 25 Eddy Ferre 01:16:23 26 Darryl Tweed 01:16:26 27 Samuel West 01:16:27 28 Jamie Cringle 01:16:31 29 Tom Weeden 01:16:36 30 Jonathan Goetschy 01:16:45 31 Brian Mccormack 01:16:46 32 marcus Simpson 01:17:01 33 Michal Dokoupil 01:17:11 34 David Rigby 01:17:18 35 Gareth Arnold 01:17:24 36 Mark Parrett 01:17:38 37 Mike Norbury 01:17:39 38 James Chawke 01:17:41 39 Paul Cassidy 01:17:47 40 Anthony Redmond 01:17:48 41 Jack Fowler 01:17:59 42 Jonathan Perry 01:18:19 43 Loris Majcan 01:18:33 44 David Brook 01:19:17 45 Kevin Keyes 01:19:33 46 Mark Goodings 01:20:18 47 Craig Szczypek 01:21:15 48 Richard Charlton DNF 49 Peter Hickman DNF 50 Jamie Coward DNF 51 Timothee Monot DNF 52 Conor Cummins DNF 53 Forest Dunn DNF 54 Jack Petrie DNF 55 Mark Colvin DNF 56 Pierre Yves Bian DNF 57 Julian Trummer DNF 58 Jorge Halliday DNF 59 Michael Russell DNF 60 Paul Potchy Williams DNF

Michael Dunlop won the Supersport Race 1 on Saturday.

Dunlop equalled his late uncle Joey's record of 26 wins.

He now has the opportunity, this year, to become the most successful rider in the history of the TT.