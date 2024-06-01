2024 Isle of Man TT Supersport Race 1: Results
Results from Saturday’s Supersport Race 1 for the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races.
|2024 Isle of Man TT - Supersport TT - Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Race Time
|1
|Michael Dunlop
|01:11:19
|2
|Davey Todd
|01:11:28
|3
|Dean Harrison
|01:11:50
|4
|James Hillier
|01:12:32
|5
|James Hind
|01:12:33
|6
|Joshua Brookes
|01:12:46
|7
|Paul Jordan
|01:12:48
|8
|Mike Browne
|01:12:50
|9
|Michael Evans
|01:13:01
|10
|Dominic Herbertson
|01:13:05
|11
|David Johnson
|01:13:29
|12
|Shaun Anderson
|01:13:47
|13
|Rob Hodson
|01:14:17
|14
|Ian Hutchinson
|01:14:28
|15
|Joe Yeardsley
|01:15:00
|16
|Ryan Cringle
|01:15:07
|17
|Joey Thompson
|01:15:13
|18
|Stefano Bonetti
|01:15:18
|19
|Michael Sweeney
|01:15:36
|20
|Allan venter
|01:15:48
|21
|Stephen Parsons
|01:16:01
|22
|Ryan Hardisty
|01:16:12
|23
|Baz Furber
|01:16:21
|24
|Amalric Blanc
|01:16:22
|25
|Eddy Ferre
|01:16:23
|26
|Darryl Tweed
|01:16:26
|27
|Samuel West
|01:16:27
|28
|Jamie Cringle
|01:16:31
|29
|Tom Weeden
|01:16:36
|30
|Jonathan Goetschy
|01:16:45
|31
|Brian Mccormack
|01:16:46
|32
|marcus Simpson
|01:17:01
|33
|Michal Dokoupil
|01:17:11
|34
|David Rigby
|01:17:18
|35
|Gareth Arnold
|01:17:24
|36
|Mark Parrett
|01:17:38
|37
|Mike Norbury
|01:17:39
|38
|James Chawke
|01:17:41
|39
|Paul Cassidy
|01:17:47
|40
|Anthony Redmond
|01:17:48
|41
|Jack Fowler
|01:17:59
|42
|Jonathan Perry
|01:18:19
|43
|Loris Majcan
|01:18:33
|44
|David Brook
|01:19:17
|45
|Kevin Keyes
|01:19:33
|46
|Mark Goodings
|01:20:18
|47
|Craig Szczypek
|01:21:15
|48
|Richard Charlton
|DNF
|49
|Peter Hickman
|DNF
|50
|Jamie Coward
|DNF
|51
|Timothee Monot
|DNF
|52
|Conor Cummins
|DNF
|53
|Forest Dunn
|DNF
|54
|Jack Petrie
|DNF
|55
|Mark Colvin
|DNF
|56
|Pierre Yves Bian
|DNF
|57
|Julian Trummer
|DNF
|58
|Jorge Halliday
|DNF
|59
|Michael Russell
|DNF
|60
|Paul Potchy Williams
|DNF
Michael Dunlop won the Supersport Race 1 on Saturday.
Dunlop equalled his late uncle Joey's record of 26 wins.
He now has the opportunity, this year, to become the most successful rider in the history of the TT.