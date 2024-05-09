North West 200 LIVE UPDATES!

17:48
Superbike Race 1 - Lap 2 of 4
Todd clocks 208.5 mph through the speed trap towards University corner! Irwin is right behind him on the Ducati. Dunlop can't run with them at the front, the pace is incredible from the leading two.
Todd leads from Irwin, Harrison third and Michael Dunlop in fourth.
WE ARE RACING! Todd leads into Turn 1
Peter Hickman might be on a Superstock machine, but don't rule him out. He starts from fifth on the grid.
Glenn Irwin is looking to make it nine Superbike wins in a row, he's starting from pole... He's the pre race favourite.
Hello everyone! Welcome to Crash.net's LIVE updates for the first three races of the 2024 North West 200. The first Superbike is scheduled for 17:30, it should be a cracker!