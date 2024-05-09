North West 200
North West 200 LIVE UPDATES!

Follow here for live updates of Thursday's three races at the North West 200

5.30pm - Race 1 - Superbike
6.30pm - Race 2 - Supersport
7.15pm - Race 3 - Superstock
09 May 2024
17:48
Superbike Race 1 - Lap 2 of 4

Todd clocks 208.5 mph through the speed trap towards University corner! Irwin is right behind him on the Ducati. Dunlop can't run with them at the front, the pace is incredible from the leading two.

17:46
Superbike Race 1 - Lap 1 of 4

Todd leads from Irwin, Harrison third and Michael Dunlop in fourth.

17:42
Superbike Race 1 - Lap 1 of 4

WE ARE RACING! Todd leads into Turn 1

17:36
The world's fastest road racer

Peter Hickman might be on a Superstock machine, but don't rule him out. He starts from fifth on the grid.

Peter Hickman
Peter Hickman
17:29
The man to beat?

Glenn Irwin is looking to make it nine Superbike wins in a row, he's starting from pole... He's the pre race favourite.

Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
17:18
North West 200 Thursday evening races

Hello everyone! Welcome to Crash.net's LIVE updates for the first three races of the 2024 North West 200.  The first Superbike is scheduled for 17:30, it should be a cracker!