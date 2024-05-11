North West 200 2024
North West 200 LIVE UPDATES! - Saturday Races: As it happened

Follow here for live updates of Saturday's six race programme at the North West 200

Race 1 -MILLTOWN SERVICE STATION SUPERTWIN RACE (4 LAPS)Winner - Peter Hickman
Race 2 -ANCHOR BAR SUPERBIKE RACE (6 LAPS)Winner - Glenn Irwin
Race 3 -TIDES RESTAURANT SUPERSPORT RACE (6 LAPS)Winner - Davey Todd
Race 4 -CP HIRE SUPERSTOCK RACE (6 LAPS)Winner - Davey Todd
Race 5 -JOHN M PATTERSON SUPERTWIN RACE (4 LAPS)Winner - Peter Hickman
Race 6 -MERROW HOTEL AND SPA SUPERBIKE RACE (6 LAPS)Winner - Glenn Irwin
11 May 2024
18:03
That's all for this year

Well folks it's been a great few days of racing at the North West 200. Great weather and most importantly great racing.

Thanks for joining us! Bring on the TT.

17:36
GLENN IRWIN WINS!

ELEVEN IN A ROW! Glenn Irwin beats Davey Todd in an epic Superbike race. Dean Harrison finishes in a brilliant third!

17:33
Superbike Race 3 - Lap 6 of 6

They are swapping places for the lead, this is coming down to the last few corners!

17:31
Superbike Race 3 - Lap 6 of 6

LAST LAP TIME! IRWIN LEADS FROM TODD

17:28
Superbike Race 3 - Lap 5 of 6

Two laps to go! Glenn Irwin can't shake off Davey Todd. Todd gets him on the exit of station corner, but Irwin passes him on the brakes heading into university! What a race.

17:25
Superbike Race 3 - Lap 4 of 6

Irwin takes the lead! It's between him and Todd again. Harrison is 2.8 seconds back in third.

17:22
Superbike Race 3 - Lap 3 of 6

John McGuinness is out - the engine has gone pop. What a shame

17:20
Superbike Race 3 - Lap 3 of 6

Todd still leads from Irwin but Harrison is in third on the Superstock Honda. Just set a 4:18 lap, sensational pace.

17:15
Superbike Race 3 - Lap 2 of 6

Todd has a 0.5 lead over Irwin - We are shaping up for another classic!

17:10
Superbike Race 3 - Lap 1 of 6

WE ARE RACING! Todd has already built up a second lead over Irwin.

17:00
Superbikes are on their warm up lap

Here we go, this is gonna be good! Irwin from pole, Todd second and Dunlop third on the grid.

16:51
Final race of the day is coming up!

Will Glenn Irwin make it eleven in a row? Superbikes are on the grid.

16:35
HICKMAN WINS AGAIN!

Peter Hickman does the Supertwin double! Richard Cooper finished second & Jeremy McWilliams in third.

A great race.

16:30
Supertwin Race 2 - Lap 3 of 4

It's Cooper vs Hickman again! McWilliams is still there in third.

16:23
Supertwin Race 2 - Lap 2 of 4

Cooper leads from McWilliams and Hickman. No change in the order.

16:19
Supertwin Race 2 - Lap 1 of 4

McWilliams leads! 

16:17
Supertwin Race 2 - Lap 1 of 4

Cooper leads from McWilliams and Hickman is in third after making a mistake a York corner.

16:04
Supertwin Race 2

The bikes are on the grid for their warm up lap.

15:55
What a podium!

This sport just keeps delivering. Todd, Hickman & McGuinness.

Superstock podium
15:42
TODD WINS!

Davey Todd wins! Hickman second & McGuinness gets third! Brilliant stuff here at the North West 200.

15:40
Superstock Race - Lap 6 of 6

Hillier is now in third! 

15:39
Superstock Race - Lap 6 of 6

Todd has checked out - he's got a four second lead over Hickman. McGuinness is battling with Hillier for third.

15:37
Superstock Race - Lap 5 of 6

Harrison has a problem! McGuinness is now in third place - Wow!

15:33
Superstock Race - Lap 5 of 6

Fastest lap set by Peter Hickman - He is looking to get through into second place. Harrison isn't making it easy for him though!

15:31
Superstock Race - Lap 4 of 6

McGuinness is in fourth place - a brilliant ride from the Honda rider.