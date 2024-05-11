They are swapping places for the lead, this is coming down to the last few corners!
North West 200 LIVE UPDATES! - Saturday Races: As it happened
Follow here for live updates of Saturday's six race programme at the North West 200
|Race 1 -
|MILLTOWN SERVICE STATION SUPERTWIN RACE (4 LAPS)
|Winner - Peter Hickman
|Race 2 -
|ANCHOR BAR SUPERBIKE RACE (6 LAPS)
|Winner - Glenn Irwin
|Race 3 -
|TIDES RESTAURANT SUPERSPORT RACE (6 LAPS)
|Winner - Davey Todd
|Race 4 -
|CP HIRE SUPERSTOCK RACE (6 LAPS)
|Winner - Davey Todd
|Race 5 -
|JOHN M PATTERSON SUPERTWIN RACE (4 LAPS)
|Winner - Peter Hickman
|Race 6 -
|MERROW HOTEL AND SPA SUPERBIKE RACE (6 LAPS)
|Winner - Glenn Irwin
Well folks it's been a great few days of racing at the North West 200. Great weather and most importantly great racing.
Thanks for joining us! Bring on the TT.
ELEVEN IN A ROW! Glenn Irwin beats Davey Todd in an epic Superbike race. Dean Harrison finishes in a brilliant third!
LAST LAP TIME! IRWIN LEADS FROM TODD
Two laps to go! Glenn Irwin can't shake off Davey Todd. Todd gets him on the exit of station corner, but Irwin passes him on the brakes heading into university! What a race.
Irwin takes the lead! It's between him and Todd again. Harrison is 2.8 seconds back in third.
John McGuinness is out - the engine has gone pop. What a shame
Todd still leads from Irwin but Harrison is in third on the Superstock Honda. Just set a 4:18 lap, sensational pace.
Todd has a 0.5 lead over Irwin - We are shaping up for another classic!
WE ARE RACING! Todd has already built up a second lead over Irwin.
Here we go, this is gonna be good! Irwin from pole, Todd second and Dunlop third on the grid.
Will Glenn Irwin make it eleven in a row? Superbikes are on the grid.
Peter Hickman does the Supertwin double! Richard Cooper finished second & Jeremy McWilliams in third.
A great race.
It's Cooper vs Hickman again! McWilliams is still there in third.
Cooper leads from McWilliams and Hickman. No change in the order.
McWilliams leads!
Cooper leads from McWilliams and Hickman is in third after making a mistake a York corner.
The bikes are on the grid for their warm up lap.
This sport just keeps delivering. Todd, Hickman & McGuinness.
Davey Todd wins! Hickman second & McGuinness gets third! Brilliant stuff here at the North West 200.
Hillier is now in third!
Todd has checked out - he's got a four second lead over Hickman. McGuinness is battling with Hillier for third.
Harrison has a problem! McGuinness is now in third place - Wow!
Fastest lap set by Peter Hickman - He is looking to get through into second place. Harrison isn't making it easy for him though!
McGuinness is in fourth place - a brilliant ride from the Honda rider.