Birchalls smash lap record to create history in Sidecar win at Isle of Man TT
The Birchall brothers broke the lap record en route to winning a 10th Sidecar race in a row at the Isle of Man TT on Saturday.
Ben and Tom Birchall completed a 120.357mph lap - the first time it's ever been done by a Sidecar pair - to continue their iron grip over the class at the TT.
They finished 24.066s ahead of second-placed duo Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley.
Founds and Walmsley had threatened to give the Birchalls a run for their money on the opening lap, until the eventual winners cranked it up a notch. They added nearly a mile per hour to their average lap.
John Holden and Maxime Vasseur were third.
This was the 13th TT victory for the Birchalls, history-makers once again.
This was the 100th year of Sidecars at the Isle of Man TT and the Birchalls becoming the fastest pair ever in the class was a fitting way to celebrate.
Ryan and Callum Crowe had looked competitive and eyed the podium in the early stages, until they were forced to retire.
Tom Birchall said: "Everything just clicked. I knew it was coming."