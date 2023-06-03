Birchalls smash lap record to create history in Sidecar win at Isle of Man TT

Ben and Tom Birchall completed a 120.357mph lap - the first time it's ever been done by a Sidecar pair - to continue their iron grip over the class at the TT.

They finished 24.066s ahead of second-placed duo Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley.

Founds and Walmsley had threatened to give the Birchalls a run for their money on the opening lap, until the eventual winners cranked it up a notch. They added nearly a mile per hour to their average lap.

John Holden and Maxime Vasseur were third.

This was the 13th TT victory for the Birchalls, history-makers once again.

This was the 100th year of Sidecars at the Isle of Man TT and the Birchalls becoming the fastest pair ever in the class was a fitting way to celebrate.

Ryan and Callum Crowe had looked competitive and eyed the podium in the early stages, until they were forced to retire.

Tom Birchall said: "Everything just clicked. I knew it was coming."