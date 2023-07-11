Two fatalities after an accident at Southern 100 road race

The tragic incident took place on Tuesday at the event on the Isle of Man.

A statement read: "The Southern 100 can confirm that a serious incident occurred during tonight’s qualifying session on the Billown Course.

"The incident involved two riders, a marshal and a spectator and it is with deep sadness that the Southern 100 regrets to announce that this incident has resulted in two fatalities.

"The Southern 100 pass on their deepest sympathy to the families, loved ones, and friends of those involved.

"At this time, the club is unable to provide any further details of those involved in the incident and the current focus of the organiser is to support those involved.

"The Coroner of Inquests has been informed. A further statement will be released in due course."