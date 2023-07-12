Southern 100 road races cancelled due to investigation into two deaths

A statement confirmed: "Following the serious incident that occurred during the final lap of last night’s practice session, the Southern 100 can confirm that the remainder of the event is now cancelled.

"The Clerk of the Course has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the event due to the ongoing investigations and this continues to be the priority of the organisation."

Two men, a rider and a marshall according to Manx Radio, were killed in Tuesday's practice session. No further detail on their identities has been released yet.

The crash occurred on the Castletown Bypass, between the start line and after the junction of the bypass with Arbory Road.

Police are carrying on forensic work by the Malew Street bridge.

Detective Inspector Neil Craig said: "The area was well attended at the time by members of the public who were watching the races and officers have already spoken to a number of people regarding what they saw.

"However it is likely that there are people who either witnessed what occurred, or who have video footage of the incident itself, who we are yet to identify and make contact with.

"I would therefore like to appeal to anyone who was present at the time, and who feels they may be able to assist, to please make contact with us in the first instance at Police Headquarters on 01624 631212."