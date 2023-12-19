Isle of Man TT Sidecar legend Tom Birchall retires

Alongside brother Ben, they claimed a remarkable 14 TT race victories, winning every single race they’ve finished since 2013.

They’ve broken a number of records together, notably recording the first ever 117, 118, 119, and 120mph laps of the TT Course in the Sidecar class.

Speaking about the announcement, he said: Tom Birchall: “It’s not been an easy decision to make by any means, but it’s now 20 years since I first got in an outfit alongside Ben and it’s 10 years since we took our first TT win, something we dreamt about as kids when we used to come on family holidays to watch. And so having achieved what we have and having broken that 120mph barrier this year, the timing feels as right as it can do.”

“The TT is the pinnacle for me and while it might only be a couple weeks of the year, it takes a lot of sacrifices and hard work all year round to get to a level that allows us to keep pushing and pushing.”

“Now feels like the time to take a break from that cycle and start a new chapter in life, but Ben knows I’ll always be there in any way I can to keep the Birchall name on top.”

“The list of people to thank is too long, but I’d like to give a special mention to the marshals and the medics, and the amazing TT fans that have made racing on the Island so special for me over the years. It’s been a real privilege and an honour. I’ll always love it and I’ll be there in 2024, either as part of the team or with a beer on the side of the road cheering Ben on.”

Ben Birchall added: “I can only thank him for what he’s done. Racing together has been our way of life for so long now that, in a way, you take it for granted. It’s only now that Tom’s decided to step away that I’ve been able to appreciate what an incredible career he’s had.”