Ian Hutchinson details 2024 Isle of Man TT comeback after suffering a stroke

The announcement will see the Yorkshire partnership contest the RST Superbike, RL360 Superstock, and Milwaukee Senior TT Races on board the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, and the two Monster Energy Supersport Races on the new CBR600RR.

Hutchinson returns to racing on the TT Mountain Course after being forced to withdraw from last year’s event when he suffered a stroke before the start of the season.

Despite making a swift and full recovery – returning to training in a matter of weeks – standard protocol with motorcycle racing’s governing body meant he was forced to watch from the sidelines for a 12-month period.

A feat that is still yet to be matched, Hutchinson became the first and only man to take five race victories at a single TT riding Padgett’s machinery back in 2010.

2018 saw him ride for the Batley-based team in Supersport class, but 2024 will be the first time that Hutchinson has been with the team across all classes since their momentous accomplishment.

With 16 TT titles to his name, Hutchinson is the fourth most successful racer in TT history and is still the fifth-fastest of all time, having lapped at over 133mph back in 2016.

Ian Hutchinson: “I’m really pleased to be back with Clive and the team. I think that the way that I work and the team works just fits right.

"Clive puts together a bike you know you can get on and ride fast straightaway.

"With injuries, COVID and missing last year, I don’t feel as though I’ve had a good run at the TT since 2017 and so it’s ideal to be with the team that can let me get the laps which is what I need.”

“We’ve already been out testing in Spain and we’re back out again to Portugal and Spain in the next few weeks, plus we’ve plenty more track time in the run up to TT so I’m really looking forward to what 2024 can bring.”

Clive Padgett, Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Team Principal: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Ian back into the Padgett’s racing family.

"We’ve a long, enjoyable and highly successful relationship that goes back many, many years and it’s an honour to be back working together again across all the classes.”

“He’s had one hell of a journey since that incredible year in 2010, but there is no denying the man’s determination and I don’t think you can ever rule him out of getting a top finish.

"I truly believe in him but regardless of the results, I think having him back with the team is just a fantastic story for the sport and for the TT.”