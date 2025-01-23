Joey Thompson announces new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT

Joey Thompson will switch teams for this year’s Isle of Man TT.

He will line up for the Team Talk of the Town York Suzuki by Motul Oils squad.

Thompson will ride a Suzuki GSX-R1000 in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock TT races.

It is the same bike that took Shaun Anderson to eighth in last year’s Senior TT.

However, in the two Supersport TT races, he will ride his own Seventy Four Racing Yamaha YZF-R6.

Thompson made his Isle of Man TT debut in 2017 when he was still a teenager.

Last year, he was forced to retire from the Superbike TT. He then set a personal best lap time (125.415mph) as he finished 23rd in the Superstock Senior TT.

“I’m delighted to have joined Team York Suzuki and am really looking forward to riding their Suzuki GSX-R1000 at this year’s TT,” Thompson said.

“My 125mph+ lap at last year’s TT came after I overshot at Parliament Square, so had it not been for losing that time, I would have been a fair bit quicker.

“I don’t like putting numbers on it, but I’d like to add a couple of mph to my speeds and if we can get into the 127mph bracket, I’ll be happy.”

Kev Pearson, Team Owner, said: "We’re very excited to have signed Joey for the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races and ever since the inception of the Team York Suzuki brand, it was centred around York and Yorkshire – the only thing missing was a local rider!

“There’s never been a rider of the level required, but with Joey we now have our man. He’s very accomplished, very focused, experienced and with results to boot.

“We’re overjoyed to be part of his continued journey; our sponsors are keen to be involved, and we can't wait to get there.”