Joey Thompson announces new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT

Change of team for Joey Thompson at the TT

Joey Thompson
Joey Thompson

Joey Thompson will switch teams for this year’s Isle of Man TT.

He will line up for the Team Talk of the Town York Suzuki by Motul Oils squad.

Thompson will ride a Suzuki GSX-R1000 in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock TT races.

It is the same bike that took Shaun Anderson to eighth in last year’s Senior TT.

However, in the two Supersport TT races, he will ride his own Seventy Four Racing Yamaha YZF-R6.

Thompson made his Isle of Man TT debut in 2017 when he was still a teenager.

Last year, he was forced to retire from the Superbike TT. He then set a personal best lap time (125.415mph) as he finished 23rd in the Superstock Senior TT.

“I’m delighted to have joined Team York Suzuki and am really looking forward to riding their Suzuki GSX-R1000 at this year’s TT,” Thompson said.

“My 125mph+ lap at last year’s TT came after I overshot at Parliament Square, so had it not been for losing that time, I would have been a fair bit quicker.

“I don’t like putting numbers on it, but I’d like to add a couple of mph to my speeds and if we can get into the 127mph bracket, I’ll be happy.”

Kev Pearson, Team Owner, said: "We’re very excited to have signed Joey for the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races and ever since the inception of the Team York Suzuki brand, it was centred around York and Yorkshire – the only thing missing was a local rider!

“There’s never been a rider of the level required, but with Joey we now have our man. He’s very accomplished, very focused, experienced and with results to boot.

“We’re overjoyed to be part of his continued journey; our sponsors are keen to be involved, and we can't wait to get there.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
2m ago
Jack Doohan will get “fair crack” despite Franco Colapinto arrival
Jack Doohan is already under pressure to keep his Alpine seat
F1 News
5m ago
Veteran A-lister of Martin Brundle’s grid walk lands plush role with F1
Gordon Ramsay
MotoGP News
14m ago
Marc Marquez makes ominous “young people” comparison with Lewis Hamilton
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Barcelona Test. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton changes luxury watch brand upon Ferrari arrival
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
1h ago
Joey Thompson announces new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joey Thompson

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Helmut Marko: Max Verstappen faster than Lewis Hamilton even with “mediocre” car
Max Verstappen
F1 News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc's verdict on Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari test
Charles leclerc with Frederic Vasseur
WSBK Results
2h ago
Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 2
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 News
2h ago
Moto3 dominator David Alonso wins Colombia’s Sportsman of the Year
David Alonso, Aspar Moto3 team, MotoGP 2024
F1 Feature
2h ago
The biggest takeaway from Lewis Hamilton’s maiden Ferrari F1 test
Lewis Hamilton