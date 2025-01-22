Peter Hickman on-board footage shows incredibly tight New Zealand road circuit

A recent trip to New Zealand saw Peter Hickman take part in the Cemetery Circuit road races in Whanganui.

As road race tracks go, it’s quite hard to imagine two more different layouts than the Cemetery Circuit in Whanganui and the place that Hickman has made his name on the roads: the Isle of Man’s Mountain Course.

Where the Mountain Course is, for the most part, fast and flowing, and stretches for 37 miles, the Cemetery Circuit is tight and twisty, barely undulating, and a lap is completed in only 0.932 miles.

Hickman’s onboard (which you can watch above in full) shows the extremity of the circuit’s tightness exceptionally, as he stays in second gear for almost the whole lap, short-shifting to third only briefly on the start-finish straight before returning to second for the first corner.

The race was a part of the Suzuki International Series, which saw Hickman take two podiums – a pair of seconds in the first and third races at the second meeting – over the course of the nine-race series.

Hickman rode his own PHR Performance BMW M1000 RR in New Zealand, as he had at last year’s North West 200, but his new-for-2025 FHO Racing teammate, Davey Todd, was also present in Whanganui, taking two wins and a further five podiums to wind up third in the overall standings also riding an M1000 RR.

The series was won by Mitch Rees, who won six races and took two of the three pole positions.