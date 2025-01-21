Dafabet Racing sign new rider and switch manufacturers for 2025 Isle of Man TT

Big change announced for Isle of Man TT

Mikey Evans
Mikey Evans

The Dafabet Racing squad has signed Mikey Evans for the 2025 Isle of Man TT and will switch to Honda machinery.

Evans, a winner at the Manx Grand Prix in 2017, put in a solid campaign at the TT last year as he rode to ninth and 11th in the Supersport class.

He also set his best Superbike lap of the TT last year on a Suzuki at 128.232mph, while he cracked the top 20 in the Senior TT finale in 16th.

In 2025, he’ll contest all classes at the TT with Dafabet Racing.

He’ll ride a Honda CBR1000RR-R in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races and will pilot a Kawasaki Z650 in the Supertwin class.

In 2023, Josh Brookes took that team and bike combination to the podium in the Supertwin class.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity with Dafabet Racing especially with a bike as competitive as the Honda Fireblade; a truly competitive bike in the big bike class is all that’s been missing for me,” Evans said.

“The Suzuki has served me well and I’ve been pleased with the results and the progress we’ve made as a small team, but you only have to look at the entry at the International Road Races and BSB to realise the Honda is the bike to be on.

“I lapped at 128.2mph and finished inside the top 20 last year, an achievement I was pleased with, but we had a few issues and there’s definitely more speed in me.

“I believe I’m capable of more and getting as close to the top ten as possible on the big bike will be the main aim in 2025, but I’m also excited to ride the Kawasaki as it’s widely recognised as one of the best Supertwins on the grid.

“The team have the experience of running at the sharp end and I’m confident they can help me improve and climb further up the leaderboard-their track record speaks for itself and if I can crack the top five, that’ll be amazing.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

RR News
2m ago
Dafabet Racing sign new rider and switch manufacturers for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Mikey Evans
WSBK News
35m ago
Alex Lowes makes glaring admission for WorldSBK 2025
Alex Lowes, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
56m ago
Revealed: When Haas’ F1 2025 car will break cover on track
Esteban Ocon debuted for Haas in the 2024 post-season Abu Dhabi test
WSBK News
1h ago
BMW address big concern over WSBK downsize to only two bikes
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Michael van der Mark, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Franco Colapinto told he "can't cry" about missed F1 2025 seat
Franco Colapinto

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Two F1 rookies set for valuable mileage in multi-day Imola test
Gabriel Bortoleto
WSBK News
2h ago
Kawasaki lay out intention for first WorldSBK test of 2025
Garrett Gerloff, Manuel Puccetti, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
What is Lewis Hamilton doing on Day 2 at Ferrari today?
John Elkann alongside Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari’s ‘Plan B’ revealed if Lewis Hamilton’s test debut curtailed by weather
Lewis Hamilton will drive a Ferrari for the first time this week
WSBK News
2h ago
Bimota brings in two new test riders for WorldSBK 2025
Bimota