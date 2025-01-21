Dafabet Racing sign new rider and switch manufacturers for 2025 Isle of Man TT

The Dafabet Racing squad has signed Mikey Evans for the 2025 Isle of Man TT and will switch to Honda machinery.

Evans, a winner at the Manx Grand Prix in 2017, put in a solid campaign at the TT last year as he rode to ninth and 11th in the Supersport class.

He also set his best Superbike lap of the TT last year on a Suzuki at 128.232mph, while he cracked the top 20 in the Senior TT finale in 16th.

In 2025, he’ll contest all classes at the TT with Dafabet Racing.

He’ll ride a Honda CBR1000RR-R in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races and will pilot a Kawasaki Z650 in the Supertwin class.

In 2023, Josh Brookes took that team and bike combination to the podium in the Supertwin class.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity with Dafabet Racing especially with a bike as competitive as the Honda Fireblade; a truly competitive bike in the big bike class is all that’s been missing for me,” Evans said.

“The Suzuki has served me well and I’ve been pleased with the results and the progress we’ve made as a small team, but you only have to look at the entry at the International Road Races and BSB to realise the Honda is the bike to be on.

“I lapped at 128.2mph and finished inside the top 20 last year, an achievement I was pleased with, but we had a few issues and there’s definitely more speed in me.

“I believe I’m capable of more and getting as close to the top ten as possible on the big bike will be the main aim in 2025, but I’m also excited to ride the Kawasaki as it’s widely recognised as one of the best Supertwins on the grid.

“The team have the experience of running at the sharp end and I’m confident they can help me improve and climb further up the leaderboard-their track record speaks for itself and if I can crack the top five, that’ll be amazing.”