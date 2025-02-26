Peter Hickman and Davey Todd co-owners and riders of new Isle of Man TT team

Peter Hickman and Davey Todd have launched a brand new team for the Isle of Man TT.

Named 8TEN Racing, the team will have full BMW Motorrad support.

Hickman and Todd will be the team’s riders - but are also co-owners.

8TEN Racing will compete in the 2025 British Superbike Championship, the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT.

Hickman said: “The opportunity to co-own and run 8TEN Racing alongside Davey is exciting, and having run my own team across other classes, the experience I have gained over the last few years should put us in good stead to be competitive.

“We know the M 1000 RR very well which will allow some continuity, we’ll be looking to continue our success on the roads.”

Hickman’s crew chief will be Darren Jones, who held the same role for the rider’s previous TT accomplishments.

Todd said: “I’m really looking forward to this new chapter of my career, riding and co-owning 8TEN Racing.

“This structure will be a new dynamic to learn, but I’ve seen it work across other motorcycle championships like Supercross.

“I’m excited to be more involved in the dealings of the team, as well as build on the success I had with BMW last year.”

Todd’s crew chief will be Stewart Johnstone, who remains in the role after their maiden TT win together last year.

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad Head of Marketing & PR said: “Peter and Davey have such enthusiasm for this new project and will receive continued support from BMW Motorrad Motorsport as they look to continue their respective achievements on the roads.

“With a new M 1000 RR for 2025, there is real optimism among us that 8TEN Racing can deliver further success for the brand.”

The new team comes after Hickman and Todd’s 2025 plans changed.

They were initially announced as riders for FHO Racing, who they represented as recently as the Macau Grand Prix in November.

FHO will instead downsize to one rider in BSB, Ilya Mikhalchik.

Hickman, who achieved great successes at the TT with FHO Racing, spoke positively of his former team after his exit.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

