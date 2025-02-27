New Isle of Man TT team set up by man who defied ‘six months to live’ diagnosis

A veteran of the road racing scene has set up a new team - despite being given only six months to live in 2023.

Dwayne McCracken was given the diagnosis of Stage 3 inoperable pancreatic cancer almost two years ago.

Yet, after treatment, he has proved doctors wrong who claimed he had just six months left.

McCracken, who has worked with John McGuinness in his long road racing tenure, is remarkably setting up a brand-new venture.

His LionHeart MotoRacing will launch in April, Belfast Newsletter reports.

McCracken told the publication about his diagnosis: “It was a hard battle and your mind goes to different places, so you don’t really know who to tell because you’ve other priorities to try and sort out.

“I was only given six months in June 2023 and it was shocking – it was terrible.

“At the time my little boy was six and I said listen, I’m going nowhere, I’m going to beat this.

“I fought it all the way and it’s still a constant battle, but I’ve gone through lots of treatment and different things and I’m in a really good place; I feel really good and that’s why I’m doing the team.

“I’ve done it in the past for so many people and it kind of put the seed in my mind, and then a rider approached me and that’s how it all happened.”

McCracken intends to take his new team to the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT.

He will also compete in the Cookstown and Tandragee road races.

The name of McCracken’s new team is inspired by the song by Joel Corry and Tom Grennan, which he found motivational throughout his treatment.