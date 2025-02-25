Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop enters Daytona 200 and reveals machinery

Isle of Man TT superstar Michael Dunlop will enter into this year’s Daytona 200 on a Milwaukee Ducati, hinting again at his possible 2025 road racing plans.

The Northern Irishman made history last year when he matched and then surpassed his late uncle Joey Dunlop’s record of 26 TT victories.

Michael Dunlop brought his career total to 29 wins on the Isle of Man in 2024.

His plans for the coming road racing season are yet to be known, though Dunlop has been testing a Milwaukee Ducati Panigale V2 this winter at Jerez.

This has already been seen as a hint as to what his potential Supersport class plans may be, with the Panigale V2 coming away from TT 2024 with a brace of podiums courtesy of Davey Todd.

TAS Racing, whom Dunlop used to race for, switches to Ducati machinery in British Superbikes this year under the Milwaukee Ducati banner.

Michael Dunlop tackles iconic American race on a Ducati

Dunlop’s name has appeared on the entry list for this year’s Daytona 200 in Florida, with the Ballymoney rider set to ride a Ducati Panigale V2 under the Milwaukee Ducati MD Racing banner.

MD Racing is Dunlop’s own outfit, which he enters the Supersport, Supertwin and Superstock races with at the North West 200 and TT.

Other notable names taking part in the Daytona 200 this year include 14-time TT winner Peter Hickman, who will ride a Triumph 765 under the PHR Performance banner.

Richard Cooper will also ride for Hickman’s PHR brand aboard a Triumph.

The 2025 Daytons 200 takes place from 6-8 March.

Aside from the Daytona 200, Dunlop has already announced that he will take part in this year’s FIM Endurance World Championship with Team LRP Poland.

Dunlop, who has competed in a handful of EWC events over the years, will ride a BMW in the series.

This has also led to speculation that he could return to riding BMW machinery in the big bike classes on the roads this year, having enjoyed success on the German motorcycles previously.

In recent years he has ridden Hondas in the big bike categories on the roads.