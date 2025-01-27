Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop announces surprise endurance racing entry

35-year-old will combine his road racing exploits with an Endurance World Championship campaign

Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024
© Isle of Man TT

Michael Dunlop has joined Team LRP Poland for the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship, with the 29-time Isle of Man TT winner set to race a BMW.

Team LRP is recognised as one of the EWC’s leading independent squads, with the outfit finishing ninth in the teams’ championship in 2023.

Having sat out 2024 to focus on the Polish Superbike Championship, Team LRP has announced its return to EWC this season in the Superbike class.

A significant addition to its rider roster this year is 29-time TT winner Dunlop, who will race alongside former grand prix rider Danny Webb and Enzo Boulom in April’s 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans.

He will sit out the Spa round in June owing to his TT commitments.

Dunlop has prior endurance racing experience, having competed at Le Mans last season aboard a Honda in the Superstock class. He finished 16th overall.

He also competed in EWC with Honda TT Legends in 2013.

Team LRP Poland has strengthened its ties to the Wroclaw University of Science and Technology, which will act as the squad’s base and also see students form part of its pit crew at races.

The outfit will also run Dunlop tyres in 2025.

“We’re strengthening our collaboration with the Wroclaw University of Science and Technology and welcoming Dunlop onboard as our tyre supplier,” Bartomiej Lewandowski, team boss, said.

“Their support means a lot to us, providing not only access to prototype tyres but also the expertise of their top technicians.

“At the same time, we’re excited to welcome our new, yet highly experienced, riders.

“Danny brings a wealth of experience from grand prix racing and the FIM EWC, while Michael is a true legend and an extraordinary athlete whose determination inspires everyone.

“I’m confident we will leverage our collective experience and have a highly successful season together.”

Dunlop is yet to confirm his road racing plans for the 2025 season, having last year run a Honda Superbike with Hawk Racing and prepared his own machinery under the MD Racing banner in the other classes.

The Northern Irishman did offer a potential clue about what his plans could look like for 2025, after testing a Ducati Panigale V2 at Jerez last week.

The transponder he was running was attributed to Milwaukee Ducati, which is what the TAS Racing squad will run as in 2025 in British Superbikes.

Recently, TAS Racing said it was still evaluating options to race on the roads this year having initially suggested it was going to focus fully on BSB in 2025.

Dunlop previously rode for TAS Racing on BMW machinery in 2018 and 2019.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

