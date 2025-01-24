TAS Racing could be set for Isle of Man TT U-turn for 2025

The TAS Racing team says “we should have some news soon” on a potential Isle of Man TT and North West 200 entry in 2025.

A legendary outfit on the road racing scene, TAS Racing said late last year that it was going to focus fully on British Superbikes in 2025 as it switches from BMW to Ducati machinery.

Last year, TAS won the Senior TT with Davey Todd, as well as the Superstock race with the Englishman - who has now switched to FHO Racing.

At the recent Irish Motorbike Awards gala, Neill didn’t rule out a road racing campaign in 2025 and hinted that there would be news on this soon.

“We’re still working on a programme, we haven’t said no yet,” he was reported by the News Letter as saying on the matter.

“And we’re still working on some options. We should have some news soon.”

These plans appear to have moved forward somewhat in recent days, after 29-time TT winner Michael Dunlop was spotted at Jerez testing a Ducati Panigale V2.

Dunlop is yet to announce his road racing plans for 2025.

He previously raced with TAS in 2018 and 2019, winning the Superbike TT in 2018 just days after team-mate Dan Kneen was killed in a crash during practice week.

Dunlop was also due to race Ducati machinery at the TT in 2022 before a deal with Paul Bird Motorsport fell through late on.

During his outing on the Panigale V2 at Jerez, his transponder was registered under Milwaukee Ducati.

Milwaukee is the title sponsor for TAS Racing.

Todd raced a Panigale V2 in the Supersport class at the TT last year, coming away with two podiums.

In the British Superbike Championship, Rory Skinner will lead TAS Racing’s charge on the Ducati.

