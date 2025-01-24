WH Racing return to Isle of Man TT after missing 2024 with a new rider

WH Racing have confirmed their return for the 2025 Isle of Man TT - and they have a new rider.

The Newcastle-based team have agreed a two-year deal with Marcus Simpson.

He will ride a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade-SP in the Superbike, Senior and Superstock TT races.

Simpson made a name for himself at the 2023 Manx Grand Prix where he finished second to Joe Yeardsley in the Senior race.

He then raced at the TT last year - when his future team WH Racing were absent.

Simpson set a personal best of 125.918mph in last year’s Senior TT, finishing 12th on a privately run Honda Fireblade.

This year, Simpson and WH Racing will compete at the North West 200, Tandragee 100, Southern 100, Armoy Road Races and Macau Grand Prix in addition to the TT.

“Last year’s TT was challenging to say the least and it didn’t pan out as I would have liked although if I’d have been offered 12th place and a near 126mph lap in the Superbike race at the beginning of the fortnight, I’d have snapped your hand off,” says Simpson.

“I definitely learnt a lot last year in terms of what to do and what not to do both on track and off track and it tested me for sure. But I’m more experienced now and this two-year deal means there’s no pressure on me so I can go out and enjoy myself and if I do that, the results will take care of themselves.

“I know the Fireblade inside out and I think I’ll be in a better position if I just concentrate on what I know, giving me plenty of track time to build on the last two years and continue to improve because I know there’s plenty more to come.”

WH Racing have previously worked with Dominic Herbertson and Julian Trummer.

Owner Stephen Watson said: “Following a forced break from racing in 2024, WH Racing Powered by Dynobike are delighted to be making a full time return to the paddock for 2025/2026 with Marcus Simpson onboard our Honda Fireblade in the Superstock TT, Superbike TT, and Senior TT races.

“Since meeting Marcus we noticed just how alike we all were and how it made perfect sense to work together. We are really looking forward to providing him with the environment and bike that we hope can bring him to the next stage of his road racing career.”

Simpson will ride a Kawasaki in the Supertwin TT.