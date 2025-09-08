Dean Harrison to race classic Honda at Goodwood Revival

Isle of Man TT winner Dean Harrison is set for an appearance at the Goodwood Revival on 12–14 September aboard a 1967 Hansen Honda CR450 replica.

Road racing star and BSB Supersport regular Harrison will compete in the Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy aboard the Honda CR450.

The bike will be prepared by its owner, Chris Barfe, an experienced classic motorcycle racer with multiple Revival appearances who previously worked at Honda UK as the National Sales Manager of its motorcycle division, with whom Harrison will share riding duties in the two-part race.

“The Revival is always such a good race to go to – it’s such a unique event and the atmosphere is always amazing,” said Harrison.

“There’s such a variety of classic bikes in the races, so you never really know what’s going to happen; all you know is that once everyone’s visor goes down, they will all be giving it a proper go!

“I’ve not been to Goodwood for a few years, so I’m looking forward to teaming up with Chris [Barfe] and having a rip around on the little classic Honda.”

Chris Barfe added: “I was introduced to Dean [Harrison] at a CJ Ball dealer event earlier in the year, ahead of Snetterton BSB, and I approached him about teaming up for Goodwood Revival.

“He is obviously an extremely gifted rider, but he also has a great deal of mechanical sympathy, so I knew he would be a good fit for racing a classic bike and luckily we also both race with road-shift too.

“What he has achieved this year for Honda, particularly the two victories at the TT, has been nothing short of remarkable and it is going to be such a privilege to race with him this weekend.

“I can’t wait to get stuck into the spirit of the event and have a crack at these races with a 2025 TT-winning teammate.”