Isle of Man TT stars involved in scary Sidecar flip at Assen

Isle of Man TT Sidecar superstar Ben Birchall and passenger Patrick Rosney escaped injury in a scary accident during a race at Assen last weekend.

The 14-time TT winner and his passenger were competing in the ninth round of the FIM Sidecar World Championship at Assen last weekend, which was attached to the British Superbike support bill.

But the round ended prematurely for them due to a crash in the opening race, with Ben Birchall suffering a terrifying flip in his outfit.

Both competitors escaped uninjured, but had to withdraw from the remainder of the weekend due to the incident.

In a brief Instagram post, the team wrote: “A Race 1 crash unfortunately cut things short, but the main thing is Ben and Paddy are both okay.

“On the plus side, we found strong pace in the wet and made solid progress with the bike.

“Might have to fit a “This Way Up” sticker for the next race in case Ben forgets.

“Big thanks to RST & Arai for the protection, as always. All eyes on Brands Hatch now.”

Birchall and Rosney will be back in action for the conclusion to the 2025 British Sidecar Championship season at Brands next month.

The pair are currently eighth in the standings.

At Assen, World Sidecar Championship leaders Harrison Payne and Kevin Rousseau took overall honours to extend their lead in the standings.

Earlier this year, Birchall returned to the TT podium after a crash in 2024 during practice derailed his charge.

He won all 14 of his Sidecar TTs with brother Tom Birchall by his side as passenger. The latter retired at the end of 2023.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

