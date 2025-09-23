Injured TT rider takes first steps after being ‘hit by a train’ in Superstock crash

Promising Isle of Man TT rider Nathan Harrison has taken his first steps since a crash in a Donington Superstock race.

The Manx rider was involved in a collision with Scotsman Callum Grigor during a British Superstock meeting at Donington in early September.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment on multiple injuries, with Grigor placed in a medically induced coma.

His family issued a statement on Monday saying that Grigor had been taken out of the coma and had his breathing tubes replaced with a mask, as he continues recovery in a Nottingham hospital.

Harrison has been in hospital in Liverpool for the past fortnight for treatment on injuries including fractures to his back.

But he has taken to Facebook to issue a positive update after “what felt like being hit by a train”.

The full statement read: “Just over two weeks on from what felt like being hit by a train but things are finally starting to improve.

“Still here in Liverpool hospital, but we are on the up.

“Thanks to the team here, they spotted my blood count was really low from all the bleeding and was one of the reasons I was struggling.

“I had a blood transfusion mid week and it’s started to improve my count & feeling more like myself, thanks to the people who donate blood to help people in need.

“Had my first shower on Friday and got up for the first time on the frame.

“My back fracture is weak but stable and doesn’t need anymore action, so taking all the positives.

“Haven’t managed to escape but hopefully in the next few days I can get back to my own bed and make the next steps of recovery.

“Thanks again to everyone for the well wishes and, of course, I hope Callum is making more improvements In his recovery.”