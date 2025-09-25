Nathan Harrison sets sights on Isle of Man TT 2026 after hospital discharge

Nathan Harrison has made clear his target is to return to the Isle of Man TT in 2026 after his Donington BSB crash.

Nathan Harrison, 2025 Isle of Man TT, start. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
After crashing at the Donington Park BSB earlier in September, Nathan Harrison has set his sights on the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

Harrison was involved in a crash with Callum Grigor in the National Superstock race at the Donington BSB on 5–7 September, and suffered back and leg injuries. Grigor, on the other hand, was placed in an induced coma, from which he has recently been brought out.

After over two weeks in hospital himself, Harrison has now been discharged and has returned home.

Harrison says he expects some “challenges” in his road to recovery, but is clear about his target being the Isle of Man TT road races next summer.

“Please to be discharged from hospital and home to my own bed,” an Instagram post from Harrison, published on 24 September, reads.

“Time to start the road to recovery. 

“First stop along this road, I need to thank the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and staff for looking after me and getting me home, they have been fantastic.

“The road will have some challenges but it’s nothing I’ve not had to do before and hopefully it’ll end on those steps on Glencrutchery road at Isle of Man TT Races 2026.

“Now time for my Dad & Roisin to get use to being my waiter as that used to be my mum’s job! 

“Just want to say a massive thank you again to the nurses on the Major trauma ward in QMC for my initial treatment and stabilisation, the team at LRS Broadgreen and Mr Fischer as always, for getting me fit enough to return home.”

Alex Whitworth
Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

