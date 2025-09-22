This is how to watch the 2025 Japanese MotoGP, where Marc Marquez gets his first chance of winning a ninth world title.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local Japanese time and UK time.

Marc Marquez starts the event with a 182-point lead over younger brother Alex Marquez, who is now the only other rider still in with a mathematical title chance.

Although Marc cannot win his first MotoGP crown since 2019 in Saturday’s Sprint race, he just needs to gain three more points on Alex by the chequered flag in Sunday’s grand prix.

In other words, if he gains three points on Alex in the Sprint, and neither score in the grand prix, Marc would still be champion with a further five rounds to go.

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia is now under intense pressure from Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi to hold on to third in the standings, while KTM's 2024 Motegi pole qualifier, Pedro Acosta, will be looking to make amends for last year's double race disaster.

When is the 2025 Japanese MotoGP?

The Japanese MotoGP runs from 26-28th September.

Practice begins on Friday, 26th September. Qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 27th September. The grand prix is on Sunday, 28th September.

How to watch the 2025 Japanese MotoGP in the UK?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €104.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €99.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Japanese MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month. You get four channels of sport, including MotoGP.

As for the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered by TNT Sports.

What are the start times for the 2025 Japanese MotoGP?

Friday September 26:

10:45am (local) / 2:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3pm (local) / 7am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday September 27:

10:10am (local) / 2:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10.50am (local) / 2:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3pm (local) / 7am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday September 28:

9:40am (local) / 1:40am (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

2pm (local) / 6am (UK) - Japanese MotoGP