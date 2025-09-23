“Something big is coming”: Marc Marquez prepares for MotoGP title shot in Japan

Marc Marquez says “your body knows" as he heads to Motegi with his first MotoGP title chance since 2019.

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

For the first time 2019, Marc Marquez heads to a MotoGP event knowing he can be crowned world champion.

Six long years littered with injuries, surgery and uncompetitive machinery have passed since his last MotoGP title.

There were moments when Marquez seriously questioned continuing his racing career, enduring a 1,000-day win drought from Misano 2021, scene of his last Honda victory, to Aragon 2024, his first for Ducati.

Retirement was “close” he admitted in the run-up to this weekend, before a last-chance move to Gresini put him on a path towards this weekend’s shot at a ninth world title.

With a huge 182-point title lead, only younger brother Alex remains in world championship contention.

But that's very much mathematical: Even if Alex delays Marc’s celebrations by losing fewer than three points to the factory Ducati Lenovo rider this weekend, Alex would still effectively need to win all of the following ten races with Marc failing to score.

In other words, the title ‘fight’ was over long ago, but Marc admits there will be extra tension in the air this weekend.

“We will try to keep the same mood. It’s true that it’s difficult, because your body knows something big is coming,” Marquez said.

“I know that it will be a tough press conference on Thursday, answering the same questions [about winning the title this weekend], but we will try to keep the same mentality and especially I want to keep the same level.”

In other words, as in so many of his six previous premier-class titles, Marc will be riding to win at Motegi, not collect points.

“That means fighting for the victory, even if the title is in the game,” he confirmed.

“It will not be easy to close it in Motegi because Alex, as we see [at the Misano test], is riding fast everywhere.”

Alex meanwhile, will be focussed on extending his 93-point advantage over Marc’s team-mate Francesco Bagnaia to secure a historic Marquez one-two in the final standings.

“Something big is coming”: Marc Marquez prepares for MotoGP title shot in Japan
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Liam Lawson aims cheeky swipe at Yuki Tsunoda after holding off Red Bull
12m ago
Lawson enjoyed a stellar weekend in Azerbaijan
F1 News
Where Lewis Hamilton still needs to improve to progress with Ferrari
59m ago
Lewis Hamilton
RR News
Injured TT rider takes first steps after being ‘hit by a train’ in Superstock crash
2h ago
Nathan Harrison. Credit: Instagram/Nathan Harrison.
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura unsure of fitness, wary of “pressure” ahead of home MotoGP debut
2h ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
McLaren warned about tough decision amid Max Verstappen threat
2h ago
Verstappen has closed in on the McLaren pair

More News

MotoGP News
Joan Mir has to “avoid incidents” to reap benefits of Honda’s Friday MotoGP pace
2h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
Williams’ F1 revival underlined by feat they've waited a decade for
3h ago
Williams celebrate Carlos Sainz's podium
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin sees MotoGP Japan as the end of his ‘pre-season’
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
Why F1 drivers couldn’t stop laughing during national anthem
4h ago
An amusing moment had F1 drivers laughing before lights went out
MotoGP News
KTM superfan 3D prints parts to transform road bike into MotoGP replica
4h ago
Replica RC16 MotoGP bike