Pedro Acosta’s best chance yet for a MotoGP win remains last year’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Riding for Tech3 KTM, the rookie qualified on pole position, then seized the Sprint lead from Francesco Bagnaia – only to crash with just 3 laps to go.

A double disaster was complete when Acosta fell from second place early in the grand prix, meaning his searing Motegi pace went unrewarded.

But the performance remains an inspiration for Tech3 as it returns to Motegi with 2025 riders Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales this weekend.

"This track is well known to be the highest stop-and-go layout of the calendar, which is good news for us, as it matches one of the strongest points of our KTM,” said Nicolas Goyon, Tech3 Team Manager.

“Last year, we started from the pole position and all KTMs showed really fast pace, so we are expecting to be competitive too this year.”

After starring with a debut KTM grand prix podium in Catalunya, Bastianini was brought down to earth by a pointless home weekend in Misano.

“Japan will be a great opportunity for Enea Bastianini to confirm his good form from the second half of the season,” Goyon added.

“Misano somehow was tricky for him, he missed Q2 for the first time in the last 5 races, which makes your weekend totally different.

“We found a good setting during the Misano test which should match with Motegi’s characteristics and give him the weapons to fight for the top 5, our main target.”

After Acosta’s errors, Bastianini played a role in a Ducati clean sweep of the top seven places in the 2024 Japanese Sprint and top five in the Grand Prix.

KTM salvaged best of the rest with Jack Miller (Sprint) and Brad Binder (GP).

"I am super curious to go to Motegi, because the KTM has often been very competitive on this track, and it is a circuit that suits the KTM style, with many stop-and-go corners,” Bastianini said.

“Last year, KTM were really strong in Japan, so we will have to see how we feel from Friday. Misano was disappointing for us for sure, but I really want to make a comeback, and Motegi is a track where we can do it.

“We found few improvements during the San Marino test which I hope will help us with the issues we have had, so let's see!”

The hard braking zones at Motegi will provide another physical challenge for injured team-mate Maverick Vinales.

“I worked well at home this week to recover my body, and we are arriving in Japan in good shape,” said Vinales, who required surgery for a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.

“I feel stronger as days go by, so our target is to keep improving to get back at our 100%. The KTM is performing well on this track, so I am sure that it will help us this week.”

Goyon added: “Maverick Vinales left San Marino a bit frustrated unfortunately. He is fast on one lap, our package is performing well, but he is still unable to ride at 100% which is difficult for him.

“He suffered in Misano, but I believe that after ten days of recovery, he will arrive in better shape to Japan as he is progressively getting back to full capacity."