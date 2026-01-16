Isle of Man TT frontrunner teases ‘exciting fresh start’ with new team

Isle of Man TT frontrunner Jamie Coward has teased that he has signed a “super exciting” deal for 2026 for a “fresh start”, following his split with KTS Racing last year.

Last October, the regular top six contender at the TT announced he had parted ways with long-time team KTS Racing.

Jamie Coward joined the team in 2019 and scored podiums with the outfit in the Supertwin races that year, and again in 2023.

The team said at the time that the separation was “mutually agreed” by both parties, with Coward noting at the time: “I just wanted to say thanks to all the KTS Racing Team. I can’t thank you enough for all of the support you’ve given me.”

On Wednesday, Coward broke his social media silence to reveal that he has signed for a new team for the 2026 season and teased that “all will be revealed shortly”.

He said: “Just want to apologise for not putting much on the social media front.

“I’ve been trying to get myself sorted with a ride for 2026.

“And I’m happy to let you all know that we’ve got something lined up, which I’m super excited about.

“It’s a fresh start, good team, good people involved in the team, and some good bikes as well.

“So, I’m super happy and super excited. I’ve been keeping myself to myself and getting myself sorted, so I’m looking forward to getting going.

“I’m as eager as ever, and I still feel like I’ve got a lot more to give. So, I’ll see what happens in 2026. All will be revealed shortly.”

Coward was forced to miss last year’s Isle of Man TT, after he suffered an injury in a crash during the North West 200.

His place at KTS Racing was taken by Mike Browne, who left the deal he’d initially signed with Michael Laverty’s MLav Racing outfit.

The international road racing season gets underway at the North West 200 on 6-8 May, with the TT following on 25 May to 6 June.