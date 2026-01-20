Michael Dunlop says family tragedy pushing him to TT records

Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop says “I’m trying to keep the name as high up as I can” to “give reason” to the tragedies his family has suffered in racing.

The 36-year-old became the most successful rider ever at the Isle of Man TT in 2024, when he finally overhauled the record of 26 wins held by his late uncle Joey Dunlop since 2000.

Michael Dunlop has further cemented his family name in the history books at the TT, bringing the outright win record to 33 last year with a run to four victories.

He has previously spoken about how the record of 26 wins weighed on him, but since breaking that has felt a greater sense of motivation to keep riding at the highest level.

Dunlop scoops top award at Irish Motorcycle gala

Michael Dunlop’s achievements stand next to the immense tragedies his family has suffered over the years as a result of racing.

Joey Dunlop was killed in a crash in a race in Estonia just weeks after his final TT win in 2000, while Michael’s father, Robert, died in an accident at the North West 200 in 2008.

In 2018, Michael’s brother William Dunlop died in a crash during the Skerries 100 meeting.

Reflecting on this during the Irish Motorcycle Awards last weekend, Michael Dunlop said of his current success: “There’s a bit of a difference between popular and successful.

“I wouldn’t say I’m the most popular, but maybe the most successful.

“Ireland has always been good to me in some ways, and the fans have always been great. And I’ve always done this for reasons that maybe don’t suit everybody.

“But they suit me and my goal has never been to have an ego or be something; it’s just to keep the Dunlop name in the place where it should be.

“We’ve suffered what we’ve suffered, so I’m trying to keep the name as high up as I can to give that a reason.”

Dunlop also praised his mother, who he says has never pushed him to stop racing despite the dangers and the heartache she has been through.

“She’s been good to me and my sport, and we definitely clash; we’re the same people.

“But when it comes to the sport, I get no grief.

“To be honest, she would say to me, ‘You need to win these races’, and she’ll still push me, but she’s never ever said to me it’s time to finish the job, and that’s not an easy task.”