Isle of Man TT winner Davey Todd says he thinks he can “improve in all areas” during 2026, but in one area more than others.

Todd was a serial winner in road racing last year, taking the only Superbike-class win at the Isle of Man TT after collecting victories at the North West 200 as well. There was also a Macau Grand Prix victory later in the year and the English rider ended up picking up the King of the Roads prize at the Irish Motorcycle Awards.

On the short circuits, however, things were less positive for Todd, who completed his first full season of BSB.

The late formation of the 8Ten Racing team after the demise of FHO in the 2024–25 winter meant that he only got on his race bike on the final day of testing before the BSB season started, and that lack of preparation showed itself in the results all year, Todd only managing a best result of 14th in the 11-round championship.

As a result, Todd is entering 2026 with the target of improving his performance on the short circuits, as he looks forward to a second season at the top level of the British championship.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really looking forward to 2026,” said Todd at the team's season launch.

“It’s going to be another fun year with our 8TEN Racing team. We’ve been working on everything and had a little bit more time this year to prepare, which is what we’re doing right now.

“Spending some time preparing is exactly what we didn’t have at the beginning of 2025 and we still finished with some very good results at the end of the year.

“So we know we can come into 2026 and improve in all areas, particularly on circuits, particularly at BSB.

“We think we can make some steps there and then go into the roads, the North West, the TT, the Southern 100 for myself and the Macau Grand Prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really looking forward to all the road races as always. I want to win more races like we did last year.

“Becoming king of the roads again for the third time for me in 2025: I want to keep that going. Most importantly, taking TT wins, which I know for sure my teammate’s [Peter Hickman] going to be amongst the toughest competition there. We’re really looking forward to it. Like we did at Macau last year, we’re hoping for a lot of one-twos this season.”