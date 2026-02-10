Two-man team confirmed for 2026 Isle of Man TT BMW team

The Roadhouse Macau team has confirmed that Brian McCormack will be partnered by David Datzer at the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

The BMW-fielding road racing team was due to line-up with this pair in 2025, but injuries for Datzer meant he was forced to miss the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

The German rider was able to return to racing at Frohburg in the IRRC late last year, and his 2026 Isle of Man TT return will see him on Roadhouse Macau machinery in both 1,000cc classes (BMW) and the Supersport class with a PHR Performance-prepared Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.

“I’m looking forward to a great and successful season with Roadhouse Macau,” said Datzer.

“I’d like to improve on my best lap time, riding the BMW M1000RR – a bike that I know well.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“After my injuries in 2025, the most important thing is to be back on the bike, fit, and enjoying the Mountain Course again. My dream is to enter the 130mph club.”

Brian McCormack added that he’s pleased to be able to contest the 2026 season with the teammate he wanted, but was denied through Datzer’s injuries, last year.

Read More

“I’m really looking forward to 2026 and to having the team I wanted in 2025,” said McCormack.

“David [Datzer] couldn’t race with us last year because of his injuries but he’s now fully recovered, we want to help him reach his goals at the TT.

“It’s been a busy winter as a team owner, organising everything while still preparing myself, but I’m in really good shape and great people around us with excellent sponsors and partners.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT