Kawasaki team picks North West 200 podium finisher for 2026 Isle of Man TT

Multiple North West 200 podium finisher Adam McLean will ride for the CD Racing Kawasaki team in the Supersport class at the 2026 Isle of Man TT.

McLean will ride a Kawasaki ZX-6R for CD Racing with support from MSS Performance, the Northern Irishman having secured a best result of 20th in the Supersport class at last year’s TT road races, while CD Racing took 11th and 15th in Race 1 and Race 2, respectively, with David Johnson.

“I really appreciate the opportunity from Chris [Dowd, team owner] and Nick [Morgan, MSS Performance Director] to ride for a competitive team in the Supersport class again,” said McLean.

“I’ve ridden Kawasakis for a few years, including with MSS Performance and McAdoo Racing, so I’m excited to get my first laps on the new next-generation ZX-6R.

“I’ll have a great group of people around me, all of whom I’ve worked with before. Hopefully, that allows me to get straight up to speed and bring the best out of me.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started with testing and preparation geared towards the TT.”

Nick Morgan, MSS Performance Director, added: “We’re really excited to have Adam coming on board. He’s a great person to work with and brings a mature, thoughtful approach to everything he does.

“The Isle of Man TT has been a huge part of our history for a very long time, and whilst we haven’t always competed as a team, MSS Performance have consistently supported riders and teams at the event over the years.

“It’s one of those races you simply have to be part of, so we’re delighted to be continuing with CD Racing again in 2026.

“We’ve done a lot of work on the Kawasaki over the winter, building on what we learned last year, and the bike is another step forward.

“The plan now is to get everything dialled in with Adam and the team in the build-up to the TT and make sure we’re fully prepared to have a strong run there.”